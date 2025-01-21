The Fish Foundation's mission

Offered by
With a $500 donation, you can sponsor a brick installed at the entrance of the park. Each brick will feature a randomly selected Old Testament verse with up to 28 words and your chosen sponsorship name. These bricks will be maintained for the lifetime of the park, and if damage occurs, they will be replaced to preserve your sponsorship recognition. You will also receive a pass for the grand opening event.
With a $12,500 donation, you will receive a monument in our park, your name added to the monument and a randomly selected New Testament verse. There are 1,111 monuments available throughout the park, each featuring a New Testament verse containing more than 50 words. Your contribution will leave a lasting legacy of inspiration and support. You will also receive 4 passes for the grand opening event
With a $777 donation, you can sponsor a personalized plaque featuring a randomly selected verse and your name as the sponsor. The plaque will be installed in a prominent location, such as a food truck, cabin, restaurant, lazy river entrance, walking path, locker room, or similar area, ensuring your sponsorship is recognized and appreciated. You will receive a pass for the grand opening as well.
With a $1,500 donation, you can sponsor a TV placement. A randomly selected New Testament verse, paired with your name as a sponsor, will be displayed on all TV screens and monitors throughout the park. Your message of inspiration and support will be showcased for three years, reaching countless visitors. You will receive 2 passes to the grand opening as well.
With a $2,000 donation, you can sponsor a directional stone along the walking paths. These larger, standout stones feature markings to guide guests to specific attractions such as slides, wave pools, the surf pool, or cabins. Your name will be prominently displayed on the stone, recognizing your generous support. You will receive 2 passes to the grand opening as well.
With a generous donation of $5,000, you can sponsor a personalized welcome sign featuring a New Testament verse and your name at the entrance of a cabin. This thoughtful message will greet every guest and acknowledge your support. The sign will remain at the entrance for the lifetime of the facility. Should it become damaged, it will be upgraded or replaced, ensuring your name and contribution are permanently recognized. You will receive 2 passes to the grand opening as well.
With a donation of $200, you can sponsor a randomly selected verse from Psalms displayed on a waterslide tube, and wave pool tube, along with your name as a sponsor. Your contribution will inspire and uplift participants while recognizing your generosity.
