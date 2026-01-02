"Legends & Leaders Bowling Contest "A Five Horsemen Nonprofit Celebrity Sports Fundraising Event"

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About this event
Your paid individual admission includes Duck Bowling, Shoe Rental, and spectators viewing areas • Food & beverage service • Participation in raffles and contests • Meet & greet opportunities • Award Ceremony • Access to the Double Elimination Bowling Contest.
Your team's paid admission includes Duck Bowling • Shoe rental • Food & beverages throughout the event • Awards ceremony • Team photo with celebrity participants • Participation in Raffles and Contests • Team Admission into the double-elimination bowling contest.
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