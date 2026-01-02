Five Horsemen Nonprofit, Inc

Hosted by

Five Horsemen Nonprofit, Inc

About this event

"Legends & Leaders Bowling Contest "A Five Horsemen Nonprofit Celebrity Sports Fundraising Event"

976 Brady Ave NW

Atlanta, GA 30318, USA

Individual Bowling and (Spectators' Admission)
$35

Your paid individual admission includes Duck Bowling, Shoe Rental, and spectators viewing areas • Food & beverage service • Participation in raffles and contests • Meet & greet opportunities • Award Ceremony • Access to the Double Elimination Bowling Contest.

Team Bowling (Admission)
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Your team's paid admission includes Duck Bowling • Shoe rental • Food & beverages throughout the event • Awards ceremony • Team photo with celebrity participants • Participation in Raffles and Contests • Team Admission into the double-elimination bowling contest.

Add a donation for Five Horsemen Nonprofit, Inc

$

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