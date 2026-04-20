The Fleet Reservists of Seminole County Membership Renewal

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About the memberships
Valid until May 28, 2027
Any person having honorably served in any branch of the United States Armed Forces, or any person having served in the Merchant Marines or Coast Guard for a period exceeding 24 hours, or any person who has honorably served any military serviced of any allied nation of the United States.
Valid until May 28, 2027
Any spouse, or lineal descendant (definsded as: grandparent, parent, child, or grandchild) of any veteran who honorably served in any branch of the United States Armed Forces.
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