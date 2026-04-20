The Fleet Reservists of Seminole County

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The Fleet Reservists of Seminole County

About the memberships

The Fleet Reservists of Seminole County Membership Renewal

Regular Membership
$35

Valid until May 28, 2027

Any person having honorably served in any branch of the United States Armed Forces, or any person having served in the Merchant Marines or Coast Guard for a period exceeding 24 hours, or any person who has honorably served any military serviced of any allied nation of the United States.

Associate Member
$35

Valid until May 28, 2027

Any spouse, or lineal descendant (definsded as: grandparent, parent, child, or grandchild) of any veteran who honorably served in any branch of the United States Armed Forces.

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