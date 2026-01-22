The Food Basket Kahikina Feed-A-Thon Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Bid on one gift certificate for two guests aboard the Deluxe Snorkel & Dolphin Watch cruise on Body Glove Cruise's Kanoa II. This 4.5 hour cruise has about 2 hours of water time. There is a continental breakfast, BBQ burger lunch, refreshments and a premium cash bar. All gear and complimentary reef safe sunscreen is provided. You just need to bring your own towel!
Advance reservations are required to redeem and are based on space availability. Seasonal blackout dates apply. Certificate expires one year from issue date of December 20, 2025. Valued at $389.
MK Planning LLC will provide professional custom residential design services to the successful bidder.
Services Included
MK Planning LLC shall provide the following professional services to the award recipient:
Excluded Services
The following services are excluded from this award:
Fair Market Value Statement
The fair market value of the professional design services is reasonably estimated to be $15,000. This is based on equivalent design project of custom designs of similar sized homes.
One hour of unlimited bowling on one lane. Up to six bowlers. Shoe rental included. Offer may not be used during Cosmic Bowling (5pm-1am Fri/Sat/Sun). Valued at $89.01
These certificates entitle you to TWO rounds of golf at Kona Country Club.
Advanced reservations are required - please call 808-322-2595.
Please provide original certificate when checking in with Proshop. A copy or photo will not be accepted.
Dress Code Policy and Pace of Play will be enforced.
Certificate expires: May 31, 2026
Valued at: $220 ($110 each)
Valued at $1,200.
Valued at $1,200.
The Ace Hardware Exclusive 3-burner, indigo blue porcelain-enamel Genesis SA-E-325 propane gas grill delivers legendary Weber quality, performance, and durability. I'ts a grill you can rely on for summer barbecues and outdoor cooking. The PureBlu burner system sets this grill apart featuring tapered burner tubes that generate consistent pressure and flames, and deliver even heat across the grilling surface. Flames are directed above the raised gas ports, while food debris falls below minimizing clogging and ensuring the grill lights every time. The extra-large sear zone allows you to prepare multiple burgers and steaks simultaneously. * * Extend your outdoor cooking capabilities with the help of the compatible WEBER CRAFTED Outdoor Kitchen Collection. Ignite your grilling experience effortlessly with our Flush Electronic Push Button Ignition System, an advanced ignition system ensuring a seamless start to your barbecue (1 AA battery included). Gas grill is built to last and backed with a warranty. Liquid Propane tank sold separately.
Donated from Ace Hardware
Valued at $1,000
Round of Golf for Four (4) Players at Mauna Lani
Valued at $1,200
Stunning manta ray pendant in sterling silver and opal is a gift anyone would love! Royal Gold is a longtime Kings' Shops tenant showcasing beautiful and original jewelry. Necklace is valued at $400.
Valued at $300
