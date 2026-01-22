The Food Basket
The Food Basket Kahikina Feed-A-Thon Silent Auction

Body Glove Cruises Deluxe Snorkel & Dolphin Watch for Two item
Body Glove Cruises Deluxe Snorkel & Dolphin Watch for Two
$150

Starting bid

Bid on one gift certificate for two guests aboard the Deluxe Snorkel & Dolphin Watch cruise on Body Glove Cruise's Kanoa II.  This 4.5 hour cruise has about 2 hours of water time.  There is a continental breakfast, BBQ burger lunch, refreshments and a premium cash bar.  All gear and complimentary reef safe sunscreen is provided.  You just need to bring your own towel!


Advance reservations are required to redeem and are based on space availability.  Seasonal blackout dates apply.  Certificate expires one year from issue date of December 20, 2025. Valued at $389.

Custom Residential Design Services by MK Planning item
Custom Residential Design Services by MK Planning
$4,000

Starting bid

MK Planning LLC will provide professional custom residential design services to the successful bidder.

  • Project Type: Single Family Residential Home
  • Location: Hawaiʻi County, Hawaiʻi
  • Maximum Size: Up to 1,600 square feet total
  • Design Type: Prescriptive Custom Residential Design
  • Jurisdiction: Hawaiʻi County Building Division
  • Intended Use: Residential housing consistent with applicable Hawaiʻi County codes and permitting requirement

Services Included

MK Planning LLC shall provide the following professional services to the award recipient:

  1. Client programming and design criteria development
  2. Schematic design
  3. Design development
  4. Construction documents suitable for building permit submittal to Hawaiʻi County
  5. Prescriptive code compliance for residential construction
  6. Architectural certification and stamp, where permitted by applicable code
  7. One round of plan review responses and permit coordination
  8. Issuance of a design certificate covering prescriptive custom residential design

Excluded Services

The following services are excluded from this award:

  • Septic or wastewater system design, typically estimated NTE $3,500
  • Civil engineering services
  • Structural engineering services and calculations
  • Mechanical, electrical, or plumbing engineering
  • Energy modeling beyond prescriptive code compliance
  • Construction administration or site observation
  • Permit, impact, or utility fees
  • Revisions beyond one plan review cycle

Fair Market Value Statement

The fair market value of the professional design services is reasonably estimated to be $15,000. This is based on equivalent design project of custom designs of similar sized homes.

KBExtreme - All You Can Bowl Certificate
$45

Starting bid

One hour of unlimited bowling on one lane. Up to six bowlers. Shoe rental included. Offer may not be used during Cosmic Bowling (5pm-1am Fri/Sat/Sun). Valued at $89.01

Kona Country Club - Round of Golf x 2
$150

Starting bid

These certificates entitle you to TWO rounds of golf at Kona Country Club.

Advanced reservations are required - please call 808-322-2595.

Please provide original certificate when checking in with Proshop. A copy or photo will not be accepted.

Dress Code Policy and Pace of Play will be enforced.

Certificate expires: May 31, 2026

Valued at: $220 ($110 each)

Top Shape Kona Sportfishing - Full Day Fishing Charter
$700

Starting bid

Valued at $1,200.

Kohanaiki Golf Course - Round of Golf for 4
$700

Starting bid

Valued at $1,200.

Weber Genesis Grill SA-E-325
$600

Starting bid

The Ace Hardware Exclusive 3-burner, indigo blue porcelain-enamel Genesis SA-E-325 propane gas grill delivers legendary Weber quality, performance, and durability. I'ts a grill you can rely on for summer barbecues and outdoor cooking. The PureBlu burner system sets this grill apart featuring tapered burner tubes that generate consistent pressure and flames, and deliver even heat across the grilling surface. Flames are directed above the raised gas ports, while food debris falls below minimizing clogging and ensuring the grill lights every time. The extra-large sear zone allows you to prepare multiple burgers and steaks simultaneously. * * Extend your outdoor cooking capabilities with the help of the compatible WEBER CRAFTED Outdoor Kitchen Collection. Ignite your grilling experience effortlessly with our Flush Electronic Push Button Ignition System, an advanced ignition system ensuring a seamless start to your barbecue (1 AA battery included). Gas grill is built to last and backed with a warranty. Liquid Propane tank sold separately.


  • Donated from Ace Hardware

    Valued at $1,000

    Mauna Lani Golf Course - Round of Golf for 4
    $600

    Starting bid

    Round of Golf for Four (4) Players at Mauna Lani


    Valued at $1,200

    Manta Ray Necklace from Royal Gold item
    Manta Ray Necklace from Royal Gold
    $100

    Starting bid

    Stunning manta ray pendant in sterling silver and opal is a gift anyone would love! Royal Gold is a longtime Kings' Shops tenant showcasing beautiful and original jewelry. Necklace is valued at $400.

    Royal Kona Resort - 1 night stay
    $175

    Starting bid

    Valued at $300

    Royal Kona Resort - 1 night stay (Copy)
    $175

    Starting bid

    Valued at $300

    Royal Kona Resort - 1 night stay
    $175

    Starting bid

    Valued at $300

