The Food Basket Silent Auction - Kings' Shops Holiday Event

Bid on one gift certificate for two guests aboard the Deluxe Snorkel & Dolphin Watch cruise on Body Glove Cruise's Kanoa II. This 4.5 hour cruise has about 2 hours of water time. There is a continental breakfast, BBQ burger lunch, refreshments and a premium cash bar. All gear and complimentary reef safe sunscreen is provided. You just need to bring your own towel!





Advance reservations are required to redeem and are based on space availability. Seasonal blackout dates apply. Certificate expires one year from issue date of December 20, 2025. Valued at $389.