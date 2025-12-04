The Food Basket Silent Auction - Kings' Shops Holiday Event

Hosted by
Starting bid
Bid on one gift certificate for two guests aboard the Deluxe Snorkel & Dolphin Watch cruise on Body Glove Cruise's Kanoa II. This 4.5 hour cruise has about 2 hours of water time. There is a continental breakfast, BBQ burger lunch, refreshments and a premium cash bar. All gear and complimentary reef safe sunscreen is provided. You just need to bring your own towel!
Advance reservations are required to redeem and are based on space availability. Seasonal blackout dates apply. Certificate expires one year from issue date of December 20, 2025. Valued at $389.
Starting bid
World renowned golf has long been associated with the Kohala Coast, and Waikoloa Beach Resort is no exception. Home of “Hawaiʻi’s Premiere 27-Hole Golf Experience,” Waikoloa Beach Resort Golf is comprised of the Beach Nine, Lakes Nine, and Kings’ Nine presents a unique opportunity for golfers to design their own golf experience.
Enjoy a round of golf with 3 friends or golf 4 rounds yourself throughout the year! Or gift it in any combination to someone who loves golf! This item comes with 4 individual certificates each for one round of 18 holes of golf. Advance reservations must be made. Certificate expires one year from issue date of December 20, 2025. Valued at over $800.
Starting bid
Enjoy a private fire knife dancer and drummer performance at your home or next event! Imagine the look on your guests' faces!
Nahoa Entertainment, LLC is the company that puts on the “Fires of Polynesia” show at the Kings' Shops and wows the crowd with flaming torches and fire fans of Tahiti, the fire poi balls of New Zealand, volcanic fires of Hawai‘i and breathtaking fire knife of Sāmoa.
This item provides 10 minutes of entertainment by one fire knife dancer and one drummer. You must book in advance. Expires on December 25, 2027. Valued at $500.
Starting bid
Join us on a rocky hike up the cool and misty lava-scaped slopes of Hualālai Volcano. Passing through locked gates for exclusive access, you will off-road up the mountain to begin your trek on foot with your Interpretive Naturalist Guide at 6,500 ft, where a surreal scene of black lava flows and native dryland forest awaits. See firsthand the geologic forces which created our islands at the heart of Hualālai’s 1801 eruption, Kaupulehu Crater. We’ll travel to magnificent coastal viewpoints and stunning lava formations, walk amidst a forest of native birdsong and scramble through a lava tube – Hualālai has it all!
Advance booking required. Cancellations within 24 hours or “no shows” void certificate. Certificate cannot be sold or transferred. Holiday Black Out Dates Apply. Valued at $397.90
Starting bid
Join us for a canopy experience like no other. Perched amongst the trees of Halawa, Kohala Zipline’s Canopy Adventure features elevated suspension bridges, soaring tree
platforms and thrilling ziplines. From the moment you enter this aerial trekking course, you’ll be enthralled by the magic of Kohala. Exclusive features, such as twin WhisperLines™ and smooth stop breaking, ensuring your safety and comfort to deliver
an experience like no other. Weather you are a real zipline enthusiast or a first time adventure seeker, the Kohala Canopy Adventure will be an unforgettable experience.
Certificate Restrictions:
● Physical– Must be able to walk over uneven terrain
and short climbs. Not recommended for those with
back or neck problems or that may be pregnant.
● Zipline Weight Requirement– Minimum 70 lbs.
Maximum 270lbs. 8 years and older. Advance
booking is required, additional restrictions apply.
● Dress Code– Guests should wear closed-toe shoes,
and comfortable clothing.
Advance booking required. Cancellations within 24 hours or “no shows” void certificate. Certificate cannot be sold or transferred. Holiday Black Out Dates Apply. Valued at $513.08.
Starting bid
Aloha Grown gift set includes logo tote bag, coffee mug, lanyard, luggage tag, folding hand fan and bumper sticker valued at $100.
The Most Irresistible Shop in Hilo lets you do your own shopping with a $25 gift certificate and a Pop Mart Sunset Concert Crybaby plush pendant blind box combo, valued at $77.95.
Then head to Poke Market for one of the best poke bowls on this island! $25 gift certificate donated by local fisherman, Hilo Fishing, LLC.
Starting bid
Aloha Grown gift set includes logo tote bag, coffee mug, lanyard, luggage tag, folding hand fan and bumper sticker valued at $100.
The Most Irresistible Shop in Hilo lets you do your own shopping with a $25 gift certificate and a Pop Mart The Monsters mini headband pendant keychain combo, valued at over $40.
Then head to Poke Market for one of the best poke bowls on this island! $25 gift certificate donated by local fisherman, Hilo Fishing, LLC.
Starting bid
Add color and fun to your home with this cozy Jams World throw quilt or gift it this holiday season and keep your loved ones warm!
Assorted Print (2nd photo is the actual item)
Valued at $125.
Starting bid
This set includes the Puke (book) Tote Bag with zipper and the Luana Quilt which folds conveniently into a tote sized bundle. Green and white ulu design. Set is valued at $116.
Starting bid
Holokai Beach Tote in lei kupeʻe print, and straw mat for those sunny Waikoloa days! Manaola takes you to the beach in style! Fill the tote with all the essentials - towels, sunscreen, snacks and refreshments and don't forget the straw mat for the warm sand. The Holokai Beach Tote includes a small pillow and foldable mat. This set is valued at $79.
Starting bid
Pareo is unisex as seen in the first photo. Design of the pareo is shown in the second photo. The pareo is bundled with a small pouch with zipper and wristlet strap. Great set for those on the go, whether traveling or just a day at the shore! Set is valued at $86.
Starting bid
Stunning manta ray pendant in sterling silver and opal is a gift anyone would love! Royal Gold is a longtime Kings' Shops tenant showcasing beautiful and original jewelry. Necklace is valued at $400.
Starting bid
Surrounded by the historic King’sTrail featuring historic petroglyphs and lava fields, Roy's Waikoloa offers and exclusive dining experience with exceptional food and outstanding service. Dine with us and enjoy the bounty of Hawaii Island with the freshest local ingredients, the creative talents of our chefs and a grand view overlooking the Kings' Course fairway and lake.
This gift card, valued at $150, is perfect for a date night! Use it yourself or gift it this holiday season!
Starting bid
MK Planning LLC will provide professional custom residential design services to the successful bidder.
Services Included
MK Planning LLC shall provide the following professional services to the award recipient:
Excluded Services
The following services are excluded from this award:
Fair Market Value Statement
The fair market value of the professional design services is reasonably estimated to be $15,000. This is based on equivalent design project of custom designs of similar sized homes.
Starting bid
The Grayson Silver Pendant Necklace in Platinum Drusy from Mary Jane's. Inlaid with a genuine stone framed by a polished frame. Valued at $65.
Rhodium Over Brass
Lobster Clasp With Single Adjustable Slider Bead
17" Chain, 0.5"L X 0.3"W Pendant
Starting bid
Need a gift for uncle and aunty this holiday season? Crazy Shirts has unique dyes and prints that they will love!
Uncle's shirt is dyed with volcanic ash for rich tone and color. This fabric captures the essence of the islands for a smoldering style you won't find anywhere else. It is a size large.
Aunty's shirt is crafted with an exclusive specialty dyeing process using real hibiscus, rose hip, ginger and dry apple. This women’s tee is made from combed ring-spun cotton with tubular knit construction for a soft feel and lasting strength. It is a size medium.
This set is valued at $84.
Starting bid
Shop the Hulakai Waikoloa store with two $25 gift certificates and decorate your home with a cute santa and reindeer stand from CocoNene!
Hulakai certificates have no expiration date.
This bundle is valued at $75.
Starting bid
Shop the Hulakai Waikoloa store with two $25 gift certificates and decorate your home with a cute holiday shave ice stand from CocoNene!
Hulakai certificates have no expiration date.
This bundle is valued at $70.
Starting bid
Look stylish in a black Harley-Davidson t-shirt and hat from the Kona Harley-Davidson store in the Kings' Shops. This gift bundle also comes with a keychain and guardian ride bell. Perfect for the motorcycle man!
The shirt is a size large and the hat is adjustable.
Valued at over $100.
Starting bid
Silver fish hook pendant and chain from Manta Jewelry & Gifts. Perfect gift for any man in your life!
Valued at $95.
Starting bid
Silver whale tail pendant with wood and semi precious stone inlay and chain from Manta Jewelry & Gifts. Perfect gift for anyone this holiday season!
Valued at $95.
Starting bid
Silver butterfly pendant with semi precious stone inlay and chain from Manta Jewelry & Gifts. Perfect gift for anyone this holiday season!
Valued at $95.
Starting bid
Silver plumeria pendant with semi precious stone inlay and chain from Manta Jewelry & Gifts. Perfect gift for anyone this holiday season!
Valued at $110.
Starting bid
Silver hibiscus pendant and chain from Manta Jewelry & Gifts. Perfect gift for anyone this holiday season!
Valued at $80.
