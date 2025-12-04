Hosted by

The Food Basket

About this event

Sales closed

The Food Basket Silent Auction - Kings' Shops Holiday Event

Pick-up location

69-250 Waikōloa Beach Dr, Waikoloa Village, HI 96738, USA

Body Glove Cruises Deluxe Snorkel & Dolphin Watch for Two item
Body Glove Cruises Deluxe Snorkel & Dolphin Watch for Two item
Body Glove Cruises Deluxe Snorkel & Dolphin Watch for Two item
Body Glove Cruises Deluxe Snorkel & Dolphin Watch for Two
$150

Starting bid

Bid on one gift certificate for two guests aboard the Deluxe Snorkel & Dolphin Watch cruise on Body Glove Cruise's Kanoa II.  This 4.5 hour cruise has about 2 hours of water time.  There is a continental breakfast, BBQ burger lunch, refreshments and a premium cash bar.  All gear and complimentary reef safe sunscreen is provided.  You just need to bring your own towel!


Advance reservations are required to redeem and are based on space availability.  Seasonal blackout dates apply.  Certificate expires one year from issue date of December 20, 2025. Valued at $389.

Waikoloa Beach Resort Golf - Four Rounds of Golf item
Waikoloa Beach Resort Golf - Four Rounds of Golf item
Waikoloa Beach Resort Golf - Four Rounds of Golf item
Waikoloa Beach Resort Golf - Four Rounds of Golf
$250

Starting bid

World renowned golf has long been associated with the Kohala Coast, and Waikoloa Beach Resort is no exception. Home of “Hawaiʻi’s Premiere 27-Hole Golf Experience,” Waikoloa Beach Resort Golf is comprised of the Beach NineLakes Nine, and Kings’ Nine presents a unique opportunity for golfers to design their own golf experience.


Enjoy a round of golf with 3 friends or golf 4 rounds yourself throughout the year!  Or gift it in any combination to someone who loves golf!  This item comes with 4 individual certificates each for one round of 18 holes of golf.  Advance reservations must be made.  Certificate expires one year from issue date of December 20, 2025. Valued at over $800.

Fire Knife Dancer & Drummer Performance item
Fire Knife Dancer & Drummer Performance item
Fire Knife Dancer & Drummer Performance
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a private fire knife dancer and drummer performance at your home or next event!  Imagine the look on your guests' faces!


Nahoa Entertainment, LLC is the company that puts on the “Fires of Polynesia” show at the Kings' Shops and wows the crowd with flaming torches and fire fans of Tahiti, the fire poi balls of New Zealand, volcanic fires of Hawai‘i and breathtaking fire knife of Sāmoa.


This item provides 10 minutes of entertainment by one fire knife dancer and one drummer.  You must book in advance.  Expires on December 25, 2027. Valued at $500.

Hawaii Forest & Trail’s Hidden Craters Hike for Two item
Hawaii Forest & Trail’s Hidden Craters Hike for Two item
Hawaii Forest & Trail’s Hidden Craters Hike for Two
$150

Starting bid

Join us on a rocky hike up the cool and misty lava-scaped slopes of Hualālai Volcano. Passing through locked gates for exclusive access, you will off-road up the mountain to begin your trek on foot with your Interpretive Naturalist Guide at 6,500 ft, where a surreal scene of black lava flows and native dryland forest awaits. See firsthand the geologic forces which created our islands at the heart of Hualālai’s 1801 eruption, Kaupulehu Crater. We’ll travel to magnificent coastal viewpoints and stunning lava formations, walk amidst a forest of native birdsong and scramble through a lava tube – Hualālai has it all!


Advance booking required. Cancellations within 24 hours or “no shows” void certificate. Certificate cannot be sold or transferred. Holiday Black Out Dates Apply. Valued at $397.90

Kohala Zipline’s Canopy Adventure for Two item
Kohala Zipline’s Canopy Adventure for Two item
Kohala Zipline’s Canopy Adventure for Two
$200

Starting bid

Join us for a canopy experience like no other. Perched amongst the trees of Halawa, Kohala Zipline’s Canopy Adventure features elevated suspension bridges, soaring tree

platforms and thrilling ziplines. From the moment you enter this aerial trekking course, you’ll be enthralled by the magic of Kohala. Exclusive features, such as twin WhisperLines™ and smooth stop breaking, ensuring your safety and comfort to deliver

an experience like no other. Weather you are a real zipline enthusiast or a first time adventure seeker, the Kohala Canopy Adventure will be an unforgettable experience.


Certificate Restrictions:

● Physical– Must be able to walk over uneven terrain

and short climbs. Not recommended for those with

back or neck problems or that may be pregnant.

● Zipline Weight Requirement– Minimum 70 lbs.

Maximum 270lbs. 8 years and older. Advance

booking is required, additional restrictions apply.

● Dress Code– Guests should wear closed-toe shoes,

and comfortable clothing.


Advance booking required. Cancellations within 24 hours or “no shows” void certificate. Certificate cannot be sold or transferred. Holiday Black Out Dates Apply. Valued at $513.08.


Hilo Holiday Package #1 item
Hilo Holiday Package #1 item
Hilo Holiday Package #1 item
Hilo Holiday Package #1
$75

Starting bid

Aloha Grown gift set includes logo tote bag, coffee mug, lanyard, luggage tag, folding hand fan and bumper sticker valued at $100.


The Most Irresistible Shop in Hilo lets you do your own shopping with a $25 gift certificate and a Pop Mart Sunset Concert Crybaby plush pendant blind box combo, valued at $77.95.


Then head to Poke Market for one of the best poke bowls on this island! $25 gift certificate donated by local fisherman, Hilo Fishing, LLC.

Hilo Holiday Package #2 item
Hilo Holiday Package #2 item
Hilo Holiday Package #2 item
Hilo Holiday Package #2
$60

Starting bid

Aloha Grown gift set includes logo tote bag, coffee mug, lanyard, luggage tag, folding hand fan and bumper sticker valued at $100.


The Most Irresistible Shop in Hilo lets you do your own shopping with a $25 gift certificate and a Pop Mart The Monsters mini headband pendant keychain combo, valued at over $40.


Then head to Poke Market for one of the best poke bowls on this island! $25 gift certificate donated by local fisherman, Hilo Fishing, LLC.

Jams World Throw Quilt item
Jams World Throw Quilt item
Jams World Throw Quilt
$50

Starting bid

Add color and fun to your home with this cozy Jams World throw quilt or gift it this holiday season and keep your loved ones warm!


Assorted Print (2nd photo is the actual item)

  • 45" X 54"
  • 100% Spun Crush Printed Rayon

Valued at $125.

Matching Manaola Set in Ulu Design item
Matching Manaola Set in Ulu Design item
Matching Manaola Set in Ulu Design
$50

Starting bid

This set includes the Puke (book) Tote Bag with zipper and the Luana Quilt which folds conveniently into a tote sized bundle. Green and white ulu design. Set is valued at $116.

Manaola Beach Tote & Straw Mat Set item
Manaola Beach Tote & Straw Mat Set item
Manaola Beach Tote & Straw Mat Set item
Manaola Beach Tote & Straw Mat Set
$40

Starting bid

Holokai Beach Tote in lei kupeʻe print, and straw mat for those sunny Waikoloa days! Manaola takes you to the beach in style! Fill the tote with all the essentials - towels, sunscreen, snacks and refreshments and don't forget the straw mat for the warm sand. The Holokai Beach Tote includes a small pillow and foldable mat. This set is valued at $79.

Manaola Pareo & Small Zip Pouch item
Manaola Pareo & Small Zip Pouch item
Manaola Pareo & Small Zip Pouch item
Manaola Pareo & Small Zip Pouch
$40

Starting bid

Pareo is unisex as seen in the first photo. Design of the pareo is shown in the second photo. The pareo is bundled with a small pouch with zipper and wristlet strap. Great set for those on the go, whether traveling or just a day at the shore! Set is valued at $86.

Manta Ray Necklace from Royal Gold item
Manta Ray Necklace from Royal Gold
$125

Starting bid

Stunning manta ray pendant in sterling silver and opal is a gift anyone would love! Royal Gold is a longtime Kings' Shops tenant showcasing beautiful and original jewelry. Necklace is valued at $400.

$150 Roy's Waikoloa Gift Card item
$150 Roy's Waikoloa Gift Card item
$150 Roy's Waikoloa Gift Card item
$150 Roy's Waikoloa Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

Surrounded by the historic King’sTrail featuring historic petroglyphs and lava fields, Roy's Waikoloa offers and exclusive dining experience with exceptional food and outstanding service. Dine with us and enjoy the bounty of Hawaii Island with the freshest local ingredients, the creative talents of our chefs and a grand view overlooking the Kings' Course fairway and lake.


This gift card, valued at $150, is perfect for a date night! Use it yourself or gift it this holiday season!

Custom Residential Design Services by MK Planning item
Custom Residential Design Services by MK Planning
$4,000

Starting bid

MK Planning LLC will provide professional custom residential design services to the successful bidder.

  • Project Type: Single Family Residential Home
  • Location: Hawaiʻi County, Hawaiʻi
  • Maximum Size: Up to 1,600 square feet total
  • Design Type: Prescriptive Custom Residential Design
  • Jurisdiction: Hawaiʻi County Building Division
  • Intended Use: Residential housing consistent with applicable Hawaiʻi County codes and permitting requirement

Services Included

MK Planning LLC shall provide the following professional services to the award recipient:

  1. Client programming and design criteria development
  2. Schematic design
  3. Design development
  4. Construction documents suitable for building permit submittal to Hawaiʻi County
  5. Prescriptive code compliance for residential construction
  6. Architectural certification and stamp, where permitted by applicable code
  7. One round of plan review responses and permit coordination
  8. Issuance of a design certificate covering prescriptive custom residential design

Excluded Services

The following services are excluded from this award:

  • Septic or wastewater system design, typically estimated NTE $3,500
  • Civil engineering services
  • Structural engineering services and calculations
  • Mechanical, electrical, or plumbing engineering
  • Energy modeling beyond prescriptive code compliance
  • Construction administration or site observation
  • Permit, impact, or utility fees
  • Revisions beyond one plan review cycle

Fair Market Value Statement

The fair market value of the professional design services is reasonably estimated to be $15,000. This is based on equivalent design project of custom designs of similar sized homes.

Kendra Scott Necklace From Mary Jane's item
Kendra Scott Necklace From Mary Jane's item
Kendra Scott Necklace From Mary Jane's item
Kendra Scott Necklace From Mary Jane's
$35

Starting bid

The Grayson Silver Pendant Necklace in Platinum Drusy from Mary Jane's. Inlaid with a genuine stone framed by a polished frame. Valued at $65.


Metal

Rhodium Over Brass


Closure

Lobster Clasp With Single Adjustable Slider Bead


Size

17" Chain, 0.5"L X 0.3"W Pendant

Uncle & Aunty T-Shirt Set From Crazy Shirts item
Uncle & Aunty T-Shirt Set From Crazy Shirts item
Uncle & Aunty T-Shirt Set From Crazy Shirts
$40

Starting bid

Need a gift for uncle and aunty this holiday season? Crazy Shirts has unique dyes and prints that they will love!


Uncle's shirt is dyed with volcanic ash for rich tone and color. This fabric captures the essence of the islands for a smoldering style you won't find anywhere else. It is a size large.


Aunty's shirt is crafted with an exclusive specialty dyeing process using real hibiscus, rose hip, ginger and dry apple. This women’s tee is made from combed ring-spun cotton with tubular knit construction for a soft feel and lasting strength. It is a size medium.


This set is valued at $84.

CocoNene Holiday Stand & $50 Hulakai Gift Certificate Bundle item
CocoNene Holiday Stand & $50 Hulakai Gift Certificate Bundle item
CocoNene Holiday Stand & $50 Hulakai Gift Certificate Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Shop the Hulakai Waikoloa store with two $25 gift certificates and decorate your home with a cute santa and reindeer stand from CocoNene!


Hulakai certificates have no expiration date.


This bundle is valued at $75.

CocoNene Holiday Stand & $50 Hulakai Gift Certificate Bundle item
CocoNene Holiday Stand & $50 Hulakai Gift Certificate Bundle item
CocoNene Holiday Stand & $50 Hulakai Gift Certificate Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Shop the Hulakai Waikoloa store with two $25 gift certificates and decorate your home with a cute holiday shave ice stand from CocoNene!


Hulakai certificates have no expiration date.


This bundle is valued at $70.

Kona Harley-Davidson Gift Bundle item
Kona Harley-Davidson Gift Bundle item
Kona Harley-Davidson Gift Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Look stylish in a black Harley-Davidson t-shirt and hat from the Kona Harley-Davidson store in the Kings' Shops. This gift bundle also comes with a keychain and guardian ride bell. Perfect for the motorcycle man!


The shirt is a size large and the hat is adjustable.


Valued at over $100.

Manta Jewelry & Gifts Silver Fish Hook Pendant item
Manta Jewelry & Gifts Silver Fish Hook Pendant
$50

Starting bid

Silver fish hook pendant and chain from Manta Jewelry & Gifts. Perfect gift for any man in your life!


Valued at $95.

Manta Jewelry & Gifts Silver Whale Tail Pendant item
Manta Jewelry & Gifts Silver Whale Tail Pendant
$50

Starting bid

Silver whale tail pendant with wood and semi precious stone inlay and chain from Manta Jewelry & Gifts. Perfect gift for anyone this holiday season!


Valued at $95.

Manta Jewelry & Gifts Silver Butterfly Pendant item
Manta Jewelry & Gifts Silver Butterfly Pendant
$50

Starting bid

Silver butterfly pendant with semi precious stone inlay and chain from Manta Jewelry & Gifts. Perfect gift for anyone this holiday season!


Valued at $95.

Manta Jewelry & Gifts Silver Plumeria Pendant item
Manta Jewelry & Gifts Silver Plumeria Pendant
$50

Starting bid

Silver plumeria pendant with semi precious stone inlay and chain from Manta Jewelry & Gifts. Perfect gift for anyone this holiday season!


Valued at $110.

Manta Jewelry & Gifts Silver Hibiscus Pendant item
Manta Jewelry & Gifts Silver Hibiscus Pendant
$40

Starting bid

Silver hibiscus pendant and chain from Manta Jewelry & Gifts. Perfect gift for anyone this holiday season!


Valued at $80.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!