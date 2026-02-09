The ForeHER Foundation Golf Tournament

About this event
Play in our fun, team-based scramble on a par-three course designed for all skill levels. Includes golf, cart, on-course vendor experiences, a player goody bag, and access to the post-round celebration and awards.
Register your foursome and enjoy a social, low-pressure scramble format where everyone contributes. Perfect for friends, colleagues, or clients looking to play together while supporting access to sport for girls and women.
Join us after the round for food, awards, and a celebration of the day. This celebration ticket is ideal for non-golfers who want to support the cause and be part of the festivities. Children under 12 attend for free.
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