The ForeHER Foundation

Hosted by

The ForeHER Foundation

About this event

The ForeHER Foundation Golf Tournament

2512 Ten-Ten Rd

Apex, NC 27539, USA

Individual Player
$90

Play in our fun, team-based scramble on a par-three course designed for all skill levels. Includes golf, cart, on-course vendor experiences, a player goody bag, and access to the post-round celebration and awards.

Team of Four
$320
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Register your foursome and enjoy a social, low-pressure scramble format where everyone contributes. Perfect for friends, colleagues, or clients looking to play together while supporting access to sport for girls and women.

Celebration Ticket
$45

Join us after the round for food, awards, and a celebration of the day. This celebration ticket is ideal for non-golfers who want to support the cause and be part of the festivities. Children under 12 attend for free.

Add a donation for The ForeHER Foundation

$

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