The Forever Family Membership Plan

Starting at $25
The Foundations Circle grants partners access to our Forever Family Digital Magazine delivered quarterly. The publication features:
1. Stories of success from fathers we serve
2. Updates on our programs and initiatives
3. Recognition as a valued member of the Foundations Circle on our website.
4. Quarterly impact updates showing how your contributions are making a difference.
5. A Fathers Forever pen as a token of appreciation.
Level 2: Pillars Circle
$50
Starting at $50
The Pillars Circle consists of all the benefits from the Foundations Circle, plus:
1. A printed copy of the Full Circle Magazine delivered to your door.
2. The opportunity to donate hygiene kits to the men we serve (each month, your contribution helps provide kits for up to 25men).
3. A personalized thank-you letter from one of the fathers or men impacted by your generosity.
4. Early access to event tickets and special webinars featuring guest speakers on fatherhood and family issues.
5. A Fathers Forever t-shirt and coffee mug to proudly showcase your support.
Level 3: Legacy Circle
$100
Starting at $100
The Legacy Circle consists of all the benefits from the Pillars Circle plus:
1. The opportunity to sponsor a father through our 12-week Fatherhood Curriculum (a $590 value per participant). Your support provides a life-changing program that equips fathers with essential skills and tools to rebuild their lives and relationships.
2. Exclusive sponsorship opportunities for our "Dads at a Distance" program, including the ability to donate 20 books to incarcerated fathers seeking to strengthen their connection with their children.
3. A personalized quarterly video update showcasing the stories and impact of the men and families you've helped.
4. Invitation to an annual partner appreciation event, including networking opportunities and behind-the-scenes updates from our leadership team.
5. A Fathers Forever sweatshirt and an exclusive gift set, including a premium Fathers Forever coffee mug and other branded merchandise as a special thank-you for your generous commitment.
