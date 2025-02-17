The Forever Family Membership Plan

Starting at $100 The Legacy Circle consists of all the benefits from the Pillars Circle plus: 1. The opportunity to sponsor a father through our 12-week Fatherhood Curriculum (a $590 value per participant). Your support provides a life-changing program that equips fathers with essential skills and tools to rebuild their lives and relationships. 2. Exclusive sponsorship opportunities for our "Dads at a Distance" program, including the ability to donate 20 books to incarcerated fathers seeking to strengthen their connection with their children. 3. A personalized quarterly video update showcasing the stories and impact of the men and families you've helped. 4. Invitation to an annual partner appreciation event, including networking opportunities and behind-the-scenes updates from our leadership team. 5. A Fathers Forever sweatshirt and an exclusive gift set, including a premium Fathers Forever coffee mug and other branded merchandise as a special thank-you for your generous commitment.

Starting at $100 The Legacy Circle consists of all the benefits from the Pillars Circle plus: 1. The opportunity to sponsor a father through our 12-week Fatherhood Curriculum (a $590 value per participant). Your support provides a life-changing program that equips fathers with essential skills and tools to rebuild their lives and relationships. 2. Exclusive sponsorship opportunities for our "Dads at a Distance" program, including the ability to donate 20 books to incarcerated fathers seeking to strengthen their connection with their children. 3. A personalized quarterly video update showcasing the stories and impact of the men and families you've helped. 4. Invitation to an annual partner appreciation event, including networking opportunities and behind-the-scenes updates from our leadership team. 5. A Fathers Forever sweatshirt and an exclusive gift set, including a premium Fathers Forever coffee mug and other branded merchandise as a special thank-you for your generous commitment.

seeMoreDetailsMobile