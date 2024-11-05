The Forge Foundation Memberships

Forge Community Supporter
$25

Be part of the movement. Your gift fuels updates, encouragement, and access to community meetups.

Forge Builder
$50

All Apprentice benefits

Help build the foundation. Gain access to guides, templates, and quarterly networking to grow alongside others.


Forge Leader
$100

All builder benefits

Step into leadership. Full resource library, mentorship matching, and monthly mastermind groups to sharpen your calling


Forge Partner
$250

All Leader Benefits

Shape the future with us. Enjoy all Leader benefits plus VIP recognition, partner dinners, and conference access.


Forge Legacy Circle
$500

Leave a legacy. Exclusive high-level mastermind access, private recognition events, and full conference access with a guest pass.

Enjoy full access to the community and resources

Legacy Circle Annual
$5,500

Discount of $500 for annual subscription

