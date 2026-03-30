Imperial Court de San Diego

Hosted by

Imperial Court de San Diego

About this event

The Forge - ICSD Leather Title Contest [05.10.2026]

3848 Centre St

San Diego, CA 92103, USA

Pre-Sale - À la carte - (1) ICSD Title Contest
$40

The Forge - ICSD Leather Title Contest

Sunday May 10th

4 PM

21+

Fraternal Order of Eagles


Dress Code

  • Leather
  • Formal Attire

Cash bar, heavy appetizers, performances, Gebo Leather area to purchase gear, San Diego Leather History Project exhibits, auction, and witnessing the forge of a new order.

Pre-Sale - À la carte - (1) ICSD Title Contest
$50

The Forge - ICSD Leather Title Contest

Sunday May 10th

4 PM

21+

Fraternal Order of Eagles


Dress Code

  • Leather
  • Formal Attire

Cash bar, heavy appetizers, performances, San Diego Leather History Project exhibits, auction, and witnessing the forge of a new order.

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