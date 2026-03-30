The Forge - ICSD Leather Title Contest [05.10.2026]

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The Forge - ICSD Leather Title Contest
Sunday May 10th
4 PM
21+
Fraternal Order of Eagles
Dress Code
Cash bar, heavy appetizers, performances, Gebo Leather area to purchase gear, San Diego Leather History Project exhibits, auction, and witnessing the forge of a new order.
The Forge - ICSD Leather Title Contest
Sunday May 10th
4 PM
21+
Fraternal Order of Eagles
Dress Code
Cash bar, heavy appetizers, performances, San Diego Leather History Project exhibits, auction, and witnessing the forge of a new order.
$
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