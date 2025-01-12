The Forks Area Chamber of Commerce Memberships 2026

Membership of this community encompasses the trade area of US Route 201 corridor from Solon to Jackman and Routes 6 & 15 to Rockwood, Greenville and Abbot and the surrounding towns in between. Membership is one year ending Dec. 31st and includes 3 categories to promote your business under the listing directory on our website. Additional categories are $20/each and need to be paid by going to the extra category link.