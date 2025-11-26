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About this event
Admission for one plus a complimentary guest, access to the Founders’ Week Day Party at ONYX Rooftop, and entry into all featured festivities. Bring a friend and celebrate with us.
Reserved seating for up to four guests, dedicated table space for the duration of the day party, and access to all Founders’ Week festivities at ONYX Rooftop. This option does not require any bottle purchase. Secure your spot, bring your group, and enjoy the celebration in comfort.
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