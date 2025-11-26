Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Omicron Eta Lambda Chapter

Hosted by

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Omicron Eta Lambda Chapter

About this event

The Founders' Week Day Party

1815 M St NW

Washington, DC 20036, USA

General Admission
$19.06
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Admission for one plus a complimentary guest, access to the Founders’ Week Day Party at ONYX Rooftop, and entry into all featured festivities. Bring a friend and celebrate with us.

Table for 4
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Reserved seating for up to four guests, dedicated table space for the duration of the day party, and access to all Founders’ Week festivities at ONYX Rooftop. This option does not require any bottle purchase. Secure your spot, bring your group, and enjoy the celebration in comfort.

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