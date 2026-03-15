Superstition Mountain Historical Society Inc

Hosted by

Superstition Mountain Historical Society Inc

About this event

The Four Winchesters

4087 E Apache Trail

Apache Junction, AZ 85119, USA

Hot dog meal w/commemorative plate
$15

Hot dog, elote or cowboy beans, chips and a drink - served on a commemorative SMLDM prospecting pan plate.

Hot dog meal only
$15

Hot dog, elote, chili or cowboy beans, chips and a drink (no collector plate)

Commemorative plate only
$5

Commemorative SMLDM prospecting pan plate

Hot dog only
$5

Hot dog only

Elote en vaso or Winchester Chili
$4

Elote cup with toppings or Winchester chili with toppings in a cup

Elote or Winchester chili w/commemorative plate
$9

Elote or Chili cup - served in an SMLDM commemorative SMLDM prospecting pan plate.

Soda cans
$1.50

Various canned soft drinks

Bottled water
$2

Bottled water

Add a donation for Superstition Mountain Historical Society Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!