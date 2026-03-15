The Four Winchesters

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Hot dog, elote or cowboy beans, chips and a drink - served on a commemorative SMLDM prospecting pan plate.
Hot dog, elote, chili or cowboy beans, chips and a drink (no collector plate)
Commemorative SMLDM prospecting pan plate
Hot dog only
Elote cup with toppings or Winchester chili with toppings in a cup
Elote or Chili cup - served in an SMLDM commemorative SMLDM prospecting pan plate.
Various canned soft drinks
Bottled water
$
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