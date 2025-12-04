The Wolfe Club Inc.

Hosted by

The Wolfe Club Inc.

About this event

The Fourth Annual Wolfe Club Ball

26 Green St

Newburyport, MA 01950, USA

General admission
$75

admission incudes desserts while they last, a complimentary beverage, and an unforgettable night out. It would be a perfect time as is, but don't forget a portion of the proceeds will benefit Local Food Security making it an even better night for our Community.

Patron Ticket
$100

Patron supporters provide an additional $25 donation towards our effort and Patrons will receive a special piece of swag at the door to signify their generosity.

"Long Distance Dedication" Ticket
$125

Help us provide Food for the community and Get a Song request and dedication shout out from DJ Danny Jones! Throwback to Casey Kasem's Top 40 Count Down

Friend of a Friend
$75

If you know you know!

SONG and SHOUT OUT REQUEST
$25

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!