The Fourth Annual Wolfe Club Ball

admission incudes desserts while they last, a complimentary beverage, and an unforgettable night out. It would be a perfect time as is, but don't forget a portion of the proceeds will benefit Local Food Security making it an even better night for our Community.
Patron supporters provide an additional $25 donation towards our effort and Patrons will receive a special piece of swag at the door to signify their generosity.
Help us provide Food for the community and Get a Song request and dedication shout out from DJ Danny Jones! Throwback to Casey Kasem's Top 40 Count Down
If you know you know!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!