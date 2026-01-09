Free II Live Inc

Offered by

Free II Live Inc

About this shop

The Freedom Edit

Everyday Hoops item
Everyday Hoops
$80

Timeless with just the right edge, the Everyday Hoops are your go-to pair for effortless style.

Details:
• Gold tone over silver round hoop earrings
• Smooth, classic silhouette
• Lightweight and comfortable
• Gently used, excellent condition

Men's Plaid Trench Coat item
Men's Plaid Trench Coat
$75

Feel the chill in style with this bold piece. Ideal for cooler nights, this statement charm is perfect for outings and just hanging out on the town. Size Medium.

The Silver Serendipity Heel item
The Silver Serendipity Heel
$45

Elevate your look with these stunning silver pointed-toe heels, designed to turn heads with effortless sophistication. Featuring a sleek metallic finish, delicate rhinestone-embellished crossover clear straps. Size 8

Hustle and Shine (Juicy Cotour) Sandal item
Hustle and Shine (Juicy Cotour) Sandal
$34

Perfect for day-to-night wear, casual glam looks, or when you want your outfit to say “I came to win.” These sandals are made for women who move with purpose and style. Size 6.5

Add a donation for Free II Live Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!