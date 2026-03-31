The Fretliners and Chris Couch with Rory Kenner at Haydu Park

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About this event
21+ event. NO DOGS ALLOWED. Doors open at 6pm. BBQ and alcohol available for purchase. No outside food or beverages allowed. Lawn chairs and blankets are permitted. Personal tents are not permitted.
Tickets will be available at the park for $30 each.
We are a nonprofit organization. Please take a moment to fill out the brief survey below as it helps us qualify for tourism grants.
Tickets can be purchased on the day of the event at the park.
21+ event. NO DOGS ALLOWED. Doors open at 6pm. BBQ and alcohol available for purchase. No outside food or beverages allowed. Lawn chairs and blankets are permitted. Personal tents are not permitted.
$
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