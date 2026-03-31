Kalama Pub Crawl Society dba, Big Smoke in Little Kalama

Hosted by

Kalama Pub Crawl Society dba, Big Smoke in Little Kalama

About this event

The Fretliners and Chris Couch with Rory Kenner at Haydu Park

253 Kalama River Rd

Kalama, WA 98625, USA

Pre-Sale General Admission
$25
Available until Jun 23

21+ event. NO DOGS ALLOWED. Doors open at 6pm. BBQ and alcohol available for purchase. No outside food or beverages allowed. Lawn chairs and blankets are permitted. Personal tents are not permitted.


Tickets will be available at the park for $30 each.


We are a nonprofit organization. Please take a moment to fill out the brief survey below as it helps us qualify for tourism grants.

Tickets at the Park
$30

Tickets can be purchased on the day of the event at the park.


21+ event. NO DOGS ALLOWED. Doors open at 6pm. BBQ and alcohol available for purchase. No outside food or beverages allowed. Lawn chairs and blankets are permitted. Personal tents are not permitted.

Add a donation for Kalama Pub Crawl Society dba, Big Smoke in Little Kalama

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!