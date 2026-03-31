The Friends of the Bloomsburg Children's Museum Spring Raffle- 2026

Bundle Includes:

*$30 Giant Gift Card

*Bottles of red and white wine

*Covered charcuterie board with cheese knives

*Set of snack plates

*Set of snack forks

*Serving tongs, forks, and spreaders

*Serving ramekins

*Napkins

*Signs for cheeses and other items

*Wine stoppers

*Condiments

*Chocolates





*Must be 21 to purchase and win. We will ask for ID when picking up this basket.*