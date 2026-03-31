The Friends of the Bloomsburg Children's Museum Spring Raffle- 2026

About this event
Bundle Includes:
*5 Single-Day Use Passes to The North Museum of Nature & Science (no expiration date)
*1 Pass for up to 5 same-day tickets to the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh (Expires December 31st, 2027)
Bundle Includes:
*Are They Ready Yet- Signed Book
*Penelope Pumpkin- Signed Book
*Nibbles Loves Goat Yoga
*Who Eats That?
*Walk with Me- Signed Book
*Good Morning Susquehanna- Signed Book
*Greta the Great Horned Owl
*Water Bottle
*$10 Rohrbach's Gift Card
Bundle Includes:
*Baltimore Orioles Swag
*5 Bonus Certificates for Dick's Sporting Goods
Bundle Includes:
*$30 Giant Gift Card
*Bottles of red and white wine
*Covered charcuterie board with cheese knives
*Set of snack plates
*Set of snack forks
*Serving tongs, forks, and spreaders
*Serving ramekins
*Napkins
*Signs for cheeses and other items
*Wine stoppers
*Condiments
*Chocolates
*Must be 21 to purchase and win. We will ask for ID when picking up this basket.*
Bundle Includes:
*2 single-use range ball dispenser coupons
*2 single-use one free round of mini golf coupons
Both must be redeemed at Tee to Green
$
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