The Bloomsburg Children's Museum

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The Bloomsburg Children's Museum

About this event

The Friends of the Bloomsburg Children's Museum Spring Raffle- 2026

Double the Discovery: Museum Pass Bundle item
Double the Discovery: Museum Pass Bundle
$2

Bundle Includes:

*5 Single-Day Use Passes to The North Museum of Nature & Science (no expiration date)

*1 Pass for up to 5 same-day tickets to the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh (Expires December 31st, 2027)

Farm Fresh Fun: Rohrbach’s Gift Basket & Books item
Farm Fresh Fun: Rohrbach’s Gift Basket & Books
$2

Bundle Includes:

*Are They Ready Yet- Signed Book

*Penelope Pumpkin- Signed Book

*Nibbles Loves Goat Yoga

*Who Eats That?

*Walk with Me- Signed Book

*Good Morning Susquehanna- Signed Book

*Greta the Great Horned Owl

*Water Bottle

*$10 Rohrbach's Gift Card

Hit It Big: Orioles Swag & Shopping Spree item
Hit It Big: Orioles Swag & Shopping Spree
$2

Bundle Includes:

*Baltimore Orioles Swag

*5 Bonus Certificates for Dick's Sporting Goods

Grazing in Style: Charcuterie Board Prize Pack item
Grazing in Style: Charcuterie Board Prize Pack
$2

Bundle Includes:

*$30 Giant Gift Card

*Bottles of red and white wine

*Covered charcuterie board with cheese knives

*Set of snack plates

*Set of snack forks

*Serving tongs, forks, and spreaders

*Serving ramekins

*Napkins

*Signs for cheeses and other items

*Wine stoppers

*Condiments

*Chocolates


*Must be 21 to purchase and win. We will ask for ID when picking up this basket.*

Swing Into Fun: Mini Golf & Range Bundle item
Swing Into Fun: Mini Golf & Range Bundle
$2

Bundle Includes:

*2 single-use range ball dispenser coupons

*2 single-use one free round of mini golf coupons

Both must be redeemed at Tee to Green

Add a donation for The Bloomsburg Children's Museum

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!