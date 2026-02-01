The FUTURE of Women in STEM - TEDTALK/Panel

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with up close information, education and resources you'll use immediately in your teams, organizations & services. Breakfast served with pre-registration.
LIMITED SEATING: In an intimate session for Exec Leaders with Kalila Hines Winters, Senior Public Affairs Advisor of Holland & Knight, get ANSWERS to How do I tap in? Who do I tap into? Where are the collaborations? Who are the best partners? Funding? Services? Products? Etc. Real-time Results! Light refreshments will be served.
High-level networking.
2 tickets to private speaker reception, March 4th, 5p-7p.
Logo event branding.
Info/Vendor table, March 5th. 200 + in attendance. Set-up: 7:15a.
LinkedIn Mention, with tag.
2 tickets to Exec Leaders/Funding Circle, March 6th-10a-12p. Light refreshments will be served.
Post Press Release Mention.
Digital Post IMPACT Report.
Digital Group Photo with Speakers & Special Guests.
Be part of our IMPACT and SHINE. Meet expert leaders, civic, public and private leaders. Be part of the logical team to ensure the day(s) run smoothly with great intentionality. Info Session will take place March 2, 5pm - Ion Houston.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!