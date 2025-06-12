The Galaxy Fest 2025 Sponsorships

About this event
- 10 x 10 Pop Up Tent at a prime location - Logo On All Posters and Flyers including digital - Company tagged on all social media posts - Exclusive branding, main stage recognition - Extensive media exposure (social media, press, etc.) - VIP access and invitations for key company stakeholders - Logo on all event materials, including banners, signage, and digital ads - Recognition in event program and website - Speaking opportunity during opening/closing remarks
- 10 x 10 Pop Up Tent - Logo On All Posters and Flyers - Five Social media promotion before, during, and after the event - Recognition during event speeches and announcements - Opportunity to include branded materials in event swag bags
- 10 x 10 Pop Up Tent - Logo On All Posters and Flyers including digital - Company tagged in five social media posts
- 10 x 10 Pop Up Tent - Logo On All Posters and Flyers - Company tagged in three social media posts
Provide shirts for all girls that register. T-shirts will have "Sponsored by "your company logo" on the back of each shirt.
Sponsor 1 of 3 highly visible stations that will engage and challenge participants.
Name listed on the back of the shirt that will go out to every attendees who registers.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!