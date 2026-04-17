The Gallery Grand Opening - Support Our Communities

Indulge. Invest. Intentionally Choose Your Win.

With each ticket you purchase, you decide which prize that speaks to you most. Place your tickets strategically into the collection you desire and align yourself with the experience you want to bring home.

Each basket is a celebration of excellence—thoughtfully curated with products and services from exceptional Black women-owned businesses.

The Epicurean Escape (Foodie Basket) 🍯🍫🥂

A sensory journey for those who appreciate flavor, craft, and indulgence.

This elevated collection blends gourmet luxury with beloved everyday delights—featuring a handpicked assortment of decadent treats, artisanal goods, and culinary experiences designed to surprise and satisfy.

Whether you’re hosting, gifting, or savoring solo, this basket turns every bite into a moment.

Valued at $1,120

The Radiance Ritual (Wellness Basket) 🌿🕊️✨

A full-body exhale… wrapped in intention.

This restorative collection is designed to nourish your mind, body, and spirit. Featuring a blend of rejuvenating services and wellness experiences for both men and women, it invites you to slow down, reset, and return to yourself.

Because true luxury is feeling well.

Valued at $1,945