The Garden Patch Play School Spring Picture Day 2026

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Edited digital download of individual student picture & class photo.
If you also signed up for a slot for sibling and buddy photos, please make sure you pay $40 for each time slot that you signed up for.
*Be sure to sign up for a time slot before paying.
(Taken on 5/19 and 5/20 depending on the slot you signed up for)
You MUST also pay for the $40 session fee. Full cost of the Ultimate Digital Package is $95. A digital add-on to receive all images taken of your child! * This includes all individual and buddy session photos taken.
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