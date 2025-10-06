The Gardens at Heather Farm's Photography Sessions & Garden Use Permits

A Garden Photo Permit allows use of our property for photography, videography, or other organized group activity. Permits are granted during The Gardens’ public hours and do not offer exclusive use of the facility.

Payment of the permit fee must be received at least 48 hours prior to your requested session time.

Photo permit reservations are not guaranteed and are subject to change up to 7 days prior to the reservation date. They are non-refundable unless cancelled by GHF.

Do not purchase your permit until you have contacted our office to check the schedule and you have received permission to access the property!

Once our staff has confirmed that your requested session time is available, you may continue with payment for the permit, and when we receive your payment.