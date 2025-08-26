Fitminded Living Inc

The Gathering 2025

1829 Howell Rd suit 2a

Hagerstown, MD 21740, USA

$10

Your gift helps cover event supplies and supports our facilitators. Thank you for showing up and being part of this circle.


$25

Suggested contribution that sustains both the facilitators and FitMinded Living’s mission of wellness and healing.

$50

Your generosity provides access for those who cannot afford to give and expands Solara Nexus programs in the community.


$100

This higher level of giving ensures future gatherings like this continue to be accessible, soulful, and sustainable.


