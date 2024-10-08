The Gathering Point Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
A mentor donor supports the program by donating $150 per quarter (4 times a year) to help supply essentials to a young person (17-21 years old) away from home, either in college, the military, or prison.
No expiration
A ministry donor supports the program by donating $150 per quarter (four times a year) to help supply outreach ministries, such as Family Support counseling and Conflict Resolution Group Ministries, in local partnering churches. These ministries are designed to cultivate the character of the saints through the Word of GOD. Our goal is to spread the Gift of GOD with your support in the most broken communities.
No expiration
A Brotherhood donor supports the works of The Gathering Point and its partners by donating $125 per quarter (4 times a year) to help with supplies and administrative costs to keep the Gathering Point Men of Faith ministries operational.
No expiration
An elderly donor supports the program by donating $150 per quarter (four times a year) to help supply essentials and activities for the elderly. Monthly events include bingo, movie nights, and the Annual Jazz in the Park for Seniors—an excellent opportunity to network with other senior service organizations.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!