The Gatsby Royale

About this event
-Table seating for eight at the National Community Action Gala
-Announcement of sponsorship level during the event
-Recognition as a premier sponsor in the program booklet
-Full-page advertisement in the program booklet
-Table seating for eight at the National Community Action Gala
-Announcement of sponsorship level during the event
-Recognition in the program booklet
-Half-page advertisement in the program booklet
-Four tickets to the National Community Action Gala
-Recognition in the program booklet
-Quarter-page advertisement in the program booklet
-Two tickets to the National Community Action Gala
-Recognition in the program booklet
-Business card advertisement in the program booklet
-One ticket to the National Community Action Gala
-Recognition in the program booklet
5” × 8”
5” × 3.75”
$125
$
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