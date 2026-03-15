Csra Economic Opportunity Authority Inc

Hosted by

Csra Economic Opportunity Authority Inc

About this event

The Gatsby Royale

598 Telfair St

Augusta, GA 30901, USA

General Admission
$60
Available until May 15
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Table
$430
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Yellow Chip Sponsor — $3,000 and above
Pay what you can
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-Table seating for eight at the National Community Action Gala


-Announcement of sponsorship level during the event


-Recognition as a premier sponsor in the program booklet


-Full-page advertisement in the program booklet

Purple Chip Sponsor — $1,000 – $2,999
Pay what you can
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-Table seating for eight at the National Community Action Gala


-Announcement of sponsorship level during the event


-Recognition in the program booklet


-Half-page advertisement in the program booklet

Black Chip Sponsor — $500 – $999
Pay what you can
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

-Four tickets to the National Community Action Gala


-Recognition in the program booklet


-Quarter-page advertisement in the program booklet

Green Chip Sponsor — $250 – $499
Pay what you can
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

-Two tickets to the National Community Action Gala


-Recognition in the program booklet


-Business card advertisement in the program booklet

Blue Chip Sponsor / Community Champion — $100 – $249
Pay what you can

-One ticket to the National Community Action Gala


-Recognition in the program booklet

Program Booklet Advertising - Full Page
$500

5” × 8”

Program Booklet Advertising - Half Page Horizontal
$250

5” × 3.75”

Program Booklet Advertising - Quarter Page
$125

$125

Add a donation for Csra Economic Opportunity Authority Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!