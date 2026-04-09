The Gavin Chilson Golf Tournament 2026

About this shop
•Two 4-man teams included
•Listed as Event Sponsor on 18 holes
•Listed as Event Sponsor at Main Tent
•Company Banner
•Vendor tent/table at location of your choice
•One 4-man team included
•Listed as sponsor on 18 holes
•Company Banner
•Vendor tent/table on the course
•One 4-man team included
•Listed as sponsor on 9 holes
•Sponsor sign at event
•Vendor tent/table on the course
•One 4-man team included
•Listed as sponsor on 9 holes
•Vendor tent/table on location
•One 4-man team included
•Sponsor sign on 3 holes
•One 4-man team included
•Sponsor sign on 1 hole
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!