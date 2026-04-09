Endless Mountains Charitable Events Inc

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Endless Mountains Charitable Events Inc

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The Gavin Chilson Golf Tournament 2026

Platinum Sponsor $5,000
$5,000

•Two 4-man teams included

•Listed as Event Sponsor on 18 holes

•Listed as Event Sponsor at Main Tent

•Company Banner

•Vendor tent/table at location of your choice


Cart Sponsor $3,500
$3,500

•One 4-man team included

•Listed as sponsor on 18 holes

•Company Banner

•Vendor tent/table on the course

Diamond Sponsor $2,500
$2,500

•One 4-man team included

•Listed as sponsor on 9 holes

•Sponsor sign at event

•Vendor tent/table on the course

Gold Sponsor $1,500
$1,500

•One 4-man team included

•Listed as sponsor on 9 holes

•Vendor tent/table on location



Silver Sponsor $1,000
$1,000

•One 4-man team included

•Sponsor sign on 3 holes

Bronze Sponsor $800
$800

•One 4-man team included

•Sponsor sign on 1 hole

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