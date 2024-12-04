George Biddle Kelley Education Foundation

George Biddle Kelley Education Foundation

The George Biddle Kelley Education Foundation Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Beta Pi Lambda Chapter Black and Old Gold Gala 2025

120 Van Rensselaer Blvd

Albany, NY 12204

PLATINUM SPONSOR
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Named Sponsor for Program Year Company Logo on all advertising and promotional materials Access to Fireside Chat at WMHT Company Table of Eight (8) Youth Participant Sponsor - Table of Eight (8) Scholarship Recipients and Alpha Esquire Families Speaking Role at Formal Gala Program Premium, Full-Page Color Ad - Centerfold of Gala Program Presentation to Mentorship Group during Program Year
GOLD SPONSOR
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Company Name and Logo on all advertising and promotional materials Premium, Full-Color Ad in Gala Program Sponsorship Mention during Formal Gala Program Company Table of Eight (8) Presentation to Mentorship Group during Program Year
SILVER SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Company Name and Logo on all advertising and promotional materials Premium, Full-Color Ad in Gala Program Sponsorship Mention during Formal Gala Program Company Half-Table of Four (4) Presentation to Mentorship Group during Program Year
COMMUNITY SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Company Name and Logo on Event Placard / Banner Premium, Full-Color Ad in Gala Program Sponsorship Mention during Formal Gala Program Company Half-Table of Four (4) Presentation to Mentorship Group during Program Year
TABLE (Table of 8)
$1,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Prominently placed Table of Eight (8) Post-Gala Social - The Argus Hotel
Gala - Weekend Package (Couples Tickets)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Gala Admission - Two (2) Tickets Access to Fireside Chat at WMHT Post-Gala Social - The Argus Hotel Sunday Brunch - Two (2) Guests
Gala - Weekend Package (Single Ticket)
$275
Gala Admission - One (1) Ticket Access to Fireside Chat at WMHT Post-Gala Social - The Argus Hotel
Gala - General Admission (Couples Ticket)
$325
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Gala Admission - Two (2) Tickets Post-Gala Social - The Argus Hotel
Gala - General Admission (Single Ticket)
$175
Gala Admission - One (1) Ticket Post-Gala Social - The Argus Hotel
WMHT - Fireside Chat
$100
Access to Fireside Chat at WMHT A Conversation - Where Do We Go From Here? featuring CNN Commentator Ashley Allison and MSNBC Commentator Basil Smikle
