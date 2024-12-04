The George Biddle Kelley Education Foundation Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Beta Pi Lambda Chapter Black and Old Gold Gala 2025

Named Sponsor for Program Year
Company Logo on all advertising and promotional materials
Access to Fireside Chat at WMHT
Company Table of Eight (8)
Youth Participant Sponsor - Table of Eight (8) Scholarship Recipients and Alpha Esquire Families
Speaking Role at Formal Gala Program
Premium, Full-Page Color Ad - Centerfold of Gala Program
Presentation to Mentorship Group during Program Year
GOLD SPONSOR
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Company Name and Logo on all advertising and promotional materials
Premium, Full-Color Ad in Gala Program
Sponsorship Mention during Formal Gala Program
Company Table of Eight (8)
Presentation to Mentorship Group during Program Year
SILVER SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Company Name and Logo on all advertising and promotional materials
Premium, Full-Color Ad in Gala Program
Sponsorship Mention during Formal Gala Program
Company Half-Table of Four (4)
Presentation to Mentorship Group during Program Year
COMMUNITY SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Company Name and Logo on Event Placard / Banner
Premium, Full-Color Ad in Gala Program
Sponsorship Mention during Formal Gala Program
Company Half-Table of Four (4)
Presentation to Mentorship Group during Program Year
TABLE (Table of 8)
$1,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Prominently placed Table of Eight (8)
Post-Gala Social - The Argus Hotel
Gala - Weekend Package (Couples Tickets)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Gala Admission - Two (2) Tickets
Access to Fireside Chat at WMHT
Post-Gala Social - The Argus Hotel
Sunday Brunch - Two (2) Guests
Gala - Weekend Package (Single Ticket)
$275
Gala Admission - One (1) Ticket
Access to Fireside Chat at WMHT
Post-Gala Social - The Argus Hotel
Gala - General Admission (Couples Ticket)
$325
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Gala Admission - Two (2) Tickets
Post-Gala Social - The Argus Hotel
Gala - General Admission (Single Ticket)
$175
Gala Admission - One (1) Ticket
Post-Gala Social - The Argus Hotel
WMHT - Fireside Chat
$100
Access to Fireside Chat at WMHT
A Conversation - Where Do We Go From Here?
featuring CNN Commentator Ashley Allison and MSNBC Commentator Basil Smikle
Add a donation for George Biddle Kelley Education Foundation
$
