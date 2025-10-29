The George Gray/Sharif Kales Quintet

Master drummer George Gray of the legendary Sun Ra Arkestra joins dynamic trumpeter Sharif Kales in a powerful celebration of “Music of the Spirit.” From Gray’s roots in Baltimore funk and collaborations with icons like Earth, Wind & Fire and Pharoah Sanders, to Kales’ New York-bred fire shaped by Charles Tolliver and Wallace Roney, this duo bridges generations of sound—merging groove, soul, and spiritual energy into one unforgettable performance. Expect high-wire energy, deep pocket, and a sound that pushes forward without losing the warmth of tradition.