The George Walter Harris Scholarship Gala

21402 Merchants Way

Katy, TX 77449, USA

Early Bird General Admission
$80
Available until Feb 1

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Early Bird VIP Admission
$100
Available until Feb 1

Priority entry, reserved seating, cocktail hour, wine pull, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Early Bird VIP Table
$750
Available until Feb 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
The Rolls-Royce Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 (ten) VIP Event Tickets

VIP Parking

Event Logo/Name Recognition

Social Media Spotlight

Logo Placement on All Event Marketing Materials

30 Raffle Tickets

Branded Giveaway for swag bags or Speaking Slot for Program (optional)

The Gatsby Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 (six) VIP Event Tickets

VIP Parking

Event Logo/Name Recognition

Social Media Recognition

20 raffle tickets

The Speakeasy Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 (four) VIP Event Tickets

VIP Parking

Event Logo/Name Recognition

Social Media Recognition

15 raffle tickets

The Bees Knees Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 (two) VIP Event Tickets

VIP Parking

Event Logo/Name Recognition

Social Media Recognition

10 raffle tickets

