The George Walter Harris Scholarship Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Priority entry, reserved seating, cocktail hour, wine pull, and access to VIP‑only areas.
10 (ten) VIP Event Tickets
VIP Parking
Event Logo/Name Recognition
Social Media Spotlight
Logo Placement on All Event Marketing Materials
30 Raffle Tickets
Branded Giveaway for swag bags or Speaking Slot for Program (optional)
6 (six) VIP Event Tickets
VIP Parking
Event Logo/Name Recognition
Social Media Recognition
20 raffle tickets
4 (four) VIP Event Tickets
VIP Parking
Event Logo/Name Recognition
Social Media Recognition
15 raffle tickets
2 (two) VIP Event Tickets
VIP Parking
Event Logo/Name Recognition
Social Media Recognition
10 raffle tickets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!