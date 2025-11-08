The Ghostlight Stage Company's 2026 Golf Scramble Fundraiser

Hosted by
This ticket includes the following for 4 players: buffet dinner, 2 drinks, cart fee, 18 holes & a tax-deductible donation of $45 to The Ghostlight Stage Company
*Please note - the person purchasing this ticket will receive the tax deductible receipt for the full donation amount of $180 for the group. If you wish to have your receipts per person please purchase individually or send us an email to adjust. Thank you!
This ticket includes the following for 4 players: buffet dinner, 2 drinks, cart fee, 18 holes, a custom Ghostlight golf hat, 5 raffle tickets & a tax-deductible donation of $50 to The Ghostlight Stage Company
*Please note - the person purchasing this ticket will receive the tax deductible receipt for the full donation amount of $200 for the group. If you wish to have your receipts per person please purchase individually or send us an email to adjust. Thank you!
This ticket includes the following for 1 player: buffet dinner, 2 drinks, cart fee, 18 holes, & a tax-deductible donation of $45 to The Ghostlight Stage Company
You will be placed into a group upon your arrival. If you would like to be paired with someone specific please let us know by answering the question at checkout.
This ticket includes the following for 1 player: buffet dinner, 2 drinks, cart fee, 18 holes, a custom Ghostlight golf hat, 5 raffle tickets & a tax-deductible donation of $50 to The Ghostlight Stage Company
You will be placed into a group upon your arrival. If you want to be paired with someone specific please let us know by answering the question at checkout.
Interested in supporting The Ghostlight, but not a golfer? Join us for the buffet dinner (including hamburgers, hot dogs, metts, brats, fresh relish tray and your choice of two: potato salad, pasta salad, oven baked beans, coleslaw, or potato chips/pretzels and 1 drink ticket. Dinner will begin approximately 5:30/45pm (time estimated and will be dependent on game play timing). Arrive early to check out the raffles and silent auctions going on, or purchase some ghostlight merch! Winners announced at the dinner! This dinner ticket includes a $10 tax deductible donation to The Ghostlight Stage Company. A receipt will follow after purchase in your email.
