Sellwood Community House

Offered by

Sellwood Community House

About this shop

The Ghosts of Sellwood

SCH Ghosts, Portrait item
SCH Ghosts, Portrait
$18

The ghosts of SCH, poised to welcome you in the doors...


Portrait Print, 8x10

SCH Ghosts, Landscape item
SCH Ghosts, Landscape
$18

The ghosts of SCH, poised to welcome you in the doors...


Landscape Print, 8x10

Bridge Ghosts, Landscape item
Bridge Ghosts, Landscape
$18

Two ghosts down by the banks, taking in some morning sunshine and the view of the Sellwood Bridge.


Landscape Print, 10x8

Bridge Ghosts, Portrait item
Bridge Ghosts, Portrait
$18

Two ghosts down by the banks, taking in some morning sunshine and the view of the Sellwood Bridge.


Landscape Print, 10x8

Church Ghosts item
Church Ghosts
$18

Oaks Pioneer Church + 2 Ghosts on a Sunny Day, as they wander up from the waterfront...


Portrait, 8x10

Ghosts in the Woods item
Ghosts in the Woods
$18

The Sellwood Ghosts enjoying the filtered light and gentle breezes of Sellwood Park.


Portrait Print, 8x10

Shack Ghosts item
Shack Ghosts
$18

Two Ghosts, pausing to catch their breath at The Shack at Sellwood Park.


Portrait, 8x10

See-Saw Ghosts item
See-Saw Ghosts
$18

What goes up, must come down...the ghosts frolic in Sellwood Park, on see saws possibly as old as they are...


Portrait, 8x10

Ghosts in the Wild item
Ghosts in the Wild
$18

Ghosts in the wilds of Sellwood Park.


Landscape, 8x10

Portal Tea Ghosts item
Portal Tea Ghosts
$18

Thirsty from all of their frolicking, the Ghosts stop for some delicious refreshments at a neighborhood favorite...


Portrait, 8x10

Gino's Ghosts item
Gino's Ghosts
$18

...they then head down the street for libations of another variety at another neighborhood favorite!


Landscape, 8x10

Ghosts & Cinema item
Ghosts & Cinema
$18

The Ghosts take in a matinee screening at the Moreland Theater.


Portrait, 8x10

Moreland Ghosts item
Moreland Ghosts
$18

Westmoreland Landmarks + Ghosts come together in this timeless composition


Portrait, 8x10

Home Sweet Home item
Home Sweet Home
$18

All tuckered out, the ghosts head home to Milwaukie Pioneer Cemetary for a good night's rest...Happy Halloween!


Portrait, 8x10

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