The Ghosts of Sellwood

Offered by
About this shop
The ghosts of SCH, poised to welcome you in the doors...
Portrait Print, 8x10
The ghosts of SCH, poised to welcome you in the doors...
Landscape Print, 8x10
Two ghosts down by the banks, taking in some morning sunshine and the view of the Sellwood Bridge.
Landscape Print, 10x8
Two ghosts down by the banks, taking in some morning sunshine and the view of the Sellwood Bridge.
Landscape Print, 10x8
Oaks Pioneer Church + 2 Ghosts on a Sunny Day, as they wander up from the waterfront...
Portrait, 8x10
The Sellwood Ghosts enjoying the filtered light and gentle breezes of Sellwood Park.
Portrait Print, 8x10
Two Ghosts, pausing to catch their breath at The Shack at Sellwood Park.
Portrait, 8x10
What goes up, must come down...the ghosts frolic in Sellwood Park, on see saws possibly as old as they are...
Portrait, 8x10
Ghosts in the wilds of Sellwood Park.
Landscape, 8x10
Thirsty from all of their frolicking, the Ghosts stop for some delicious refreshments at a neighborhood favorite...
Portrait, 8x10
...they then head down the street for libations of another variety at another neighborhood favorite!
Landscape, 8x10
The Ghosts take in a matinee screening at the Moreland Theater.
Portrait, 8x10
Westmoreland Landmarks + Ghosts come together in this timeless composition
Portrait, 8x10
All tuckered out, the ghosts head home to Milwaukie Pioneer Cemetary for a good night's rest...Happy Halloween!
Portrait, 8x10
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!