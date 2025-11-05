The Giant Bid-Off

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About this event
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate
This donor is located in Glen Ellyn, IL.
When you enter the escape room you will be surrounded by a variety of puzzles, riddles, and games. You’ll then have and hour to solve them in a particular order to “escape” from the room. Escape rooms are a great alternative to a night out, or a great way to start your night! Escape rooms also make great group and team building activity.
This is a digital item and will be forwarded via email to the email in the winning bidder's profile.
Transportation to and from this destination is the responsibility of the participant. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for transportation arrangements.
Please read all item descriptions carefully and note item locations when applicable. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. assumes no liability for auction items once donated and delivered. All items are provided “as is” without warranties or guarantees of any kind. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for defects, damages, delivery, usage, redemption, or expiration of any item or service. Any disputes or issues must be resolved directly with the donor.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
Value $200
This donor is located in greater St. Louis, MO area and not available to non-local bidders. Local winners will be advised of a date, time, and place to retrieve their item.
Gift basket containing a $100 gift certificate, as well as dog food, treats, toys and grooming supplies. Please note: The maximum size dog the groomiing vans can accommodate is 85 pounds.
Four Pretty Paws is a mobile pet grooming service serving the greater St. Louis area, Kansas City, and Southern, Illinois. Our mobile grooming vans travel throughout South County, West County, St. Charles County, parts of St. Louis City, and everywhere in between. We also serve Southern Illinois, including Edwardsville, Collinsville, Caseyville, O’Fallon, Maryville, Belleville, and surrounding communities. Areas served in the Kansas City metro area include Kansas City, Overland Park, Leawood, Prairie Village, Olathe, Lenexa, Shawnee, Grandview, and surrounding communities.
Please read all item descriptions carefully and note item locations when applicable. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. assumes no liability for auction items once donated and delivered. All items are provided “as is” without warranties or guarantees of any kind. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for defects, damages, delivery, usage, redemption, or expiration of any item or service. Any disputes or issues must be resolved directly with the donor.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$100 Value Waiting confirmation
This donor is located in Bartlett, IL.
Bark Avenue Daycamp strives to be your place for dog day camp, dog training, dog boarding, and dog grooming whether you live in Bartlett, Hoffman Estates, St. Charles, Elgin, or Schaumburg. You can customize your dog’s experience with us to meet your and your dog’s needs. This gift certificate is good for $100 off any service they provide. Certificate must be mentioned at booking and be presented when you arrive for your scheuled service. This certificate can not be combined with other discounts.
This is a digital item and will be forwarded to the winner via email to the email in the winning bidder's profile.
Transportation to and from this destination is the responsibility of the participant. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for transportation arrangements.
Please read all item descriptions carefully and note item locations when applicable. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. assumes no liability for auction items once donated and delivered. All items are provided “as is” without warranties or guarantees of any kind. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for defects, damages, delivery, usage, redemption, or expiration of any item or service. Any disputes or issues must be resolved directly with the donor.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$45 Value
Free month of Bark Box, aka crazy dog joy!
Your box contains two fun toys, two bags of natural treats, and one surprise item.
Winning bidder will receive a donation collection form to complete and mail to Bark Box to claim their item. Please read all documents carefully before claiming your box.
Please read all item descriptions carefully and note item locations when applicable. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. assumes no liability for auction items once donated and delivered. All items are provided “as is” without warranties or guarantees of any kind. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for defects, damages, delivery, usage, redemption, or expiration of any item or service. Any disputes or issues must be resolved directly with the donor.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$ Value waiting for confirmation
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$ Value waiting for confirmation
Transportation to and from this destination is the responsibility of the participant. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for transportation arrangements.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$65 Value
Bucket contains 1 bucket, 1 pint glass, 1 teal and 1 white can coozie, 1 can opener, 1 Carbliss t-shirt, and 1 trucker hat.
This is a physical item. Local winners will be advised of a date, time, and place to retrieve their item or they may choose to have their item shipped. Non-local winners will automatically have the item shipped.
Please read all item descriptions carefully and note item locations when applicable. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. assumes no liability for auction items once donated and delivered. All items are provided “as is” without warranties or guarantees of any kind. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for defects, damages, delivery, usage, redemption, or expiration of any item or service. Any disputes or issues must be resolved directly with the donor.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate
This donor is located at 3411 N. Halsted St. Chicago, IL.
Opened in 1983 by Mickey Hornick and Chef Jo Kaucher, The Chicago Diner defied expectations by reimagining classic American diner fare—without the meat. Decorated with vintage ads and glowing neon, this iconic spot serves beloved comfort-food favorites like veggie burgers, the famous Radical Reuben, vegan milkshakes, and more. Still proudly serving many original menu items, The Chicago Diner is a true Chicago original and a celebration of bold ideas, heart, and timeless flavor.
Transportation to and from this destination is the responsibility of the participant. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for transportation arrangements.
Please read all item descriptions carefully and note item locations when applicable. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. assumes no liability for auction items once donated and delivered. All items are provided “as is” without warranties or guarantees of any kind. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for defects, damages, delivery, usage, redemption, or expiration of any item or service. Any disputes or issues must be resolved directly with the donor.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$50 Value
This item is located at 7228 Madison St., Forest Park, IL.
This item entitles the winner to $50 off a one our escape room experience for a party of 4+ individuals.
One voucher per room. Not valid with any other offers or previously reserved rooms.
Expires 7/9/2026.
This is a digital item and will be forwarded to the winner via email to the email in the winning bidder's profile.
Transportation to and from this destination is the responsibility of the participant. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for transportation arrangements.
Please read all item descriptions carefully and note item locations when applicable. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. assumes no liability for auction items once donated and delivered. All items are provided “as is” without warranties or guarantees of any kind. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for defects, damages, delivery, usage, redemption, or expiration of any item or service. Any disputes or issues must be resolved directly with the donor.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$150 - $250 Value
Serving the Madison, WI metropolitan area.
This certificate entitles the winner to *Free Night of Lodging (includes an Activity and Premium Bath before Check Out - $150 value)
OR
Daycare Introduction & 5 Days of Play (helps our expert daycare staff determine which of our popular daycare programs would be the best experience for your dog $250 value).
Must mention certificate when making the reservation. No expiration. Cannot be combined with any other offer.
Transportation to and from this destination is the responsibility of the participant. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for transportation arrangements.
Please read all item descriptions carefully and note item locations when applicable. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. assumes no liability for auction items once donated and delivered. All items are provided “as is” without warranties or guarantees of any kind. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for defects, damages, delivery, usage, redemption, or expiration of any item or service. Any disputes or issues must be resolved directly with the donor.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$ Value waiting on confirmation
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$ Value waiting on confirmation
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$ Value
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$ Value
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$35 Value
Basket includes
This is a physical item. Please verify there is a Raising Cane's location near you prior to bidding on this item.
Local winners will be advised of a date, time, and place to retrieve their item or they may choose to have their item shipped.
Non-local winners will automatically have the item shipped.
Please read all item descriptions carefully
and note item locations when applicable. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. assumes
no liability for auction items once donated and delivered. All items are
provided “as is” without warranties or guarantees of any kind. Just Giants
Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for defects, damages, delivery, usage, redemption,
or expiration of any item or service. Any disputes or issues must be resolved
directly with the donor.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$100 Value
This item is located at 164 N. State Street, Chicago, IL 60601.
This donation is a dual membershipto the Siskel Film Center which entitles the bearer to discounts on tickets, merchandise and concessions, as well as invites to exclusive events, member pre-sales, and more.
Winner will receive a membership form which must be redeemed by April 13, 2027.
This is a digital item and will be forwarded to the winning bidder via email upon receipt of payment.
Transportation to and from this destination is the responsibility of the participant. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for transportation arrangements.
Please read all item descriptions carefully and note item locations when applicable. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. assumes no liability for auction items once donated and delivered. All items are provided “as is” without warranties or guarantees of any kind. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for defects, damages, delivery, usage, redemption, or expiration of any item or service. Any disputes or issues must be resolved directly with the donor.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$160 Value
This item is located at 233 S. Wackeer Drive, 103rd Floor, Chicago, IL.
4 timed general admission tickets. Available Dates are: March- September: Daily 9am - 10pm. October - February: Sunday - Friday 9am- 8pm Saturday 9am-9pm. Black out dates and times may apply dependent on season and availability. Advance reservations are required. Certificate expires Expires10/31/2026
This is a digital item and will be forwarded to the winning bidder via email upon receipt of payment.
Transportation to and from this destination is the responsibility of the participant. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for transportation arrangements.
Please read all item descriptions carefully and note item locations when applicable. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. assumes no liability for auction items once donated and delivered. All items are provided “as is” without warranties or guarantees of any kind. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for defects, damages, delivery, usage, redemption, or expiration of any item or service. Any disputes or issues must be resolved directly with the donor.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$ Value
Treat your furry friend to the ultimate in comfort with this Snoozer Overstuffed Sofa. Designed with plush, overstuffed cushioning, this pet sofa provides exceptional support and a cozy place to lounge, nap, or sleep. Its stylish design looks great in any home while giving your pet a space of their own.
This is a physical item located in Naperville, IL. Local winners will be advised of a date, time, and place to retrieve their item or they may choose to have their item shipped. Non-local winners will automatically have the item shipped.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$ Value
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$ Value
This donor is located in DeKalb, IL.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$ Value
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$200 Value
This donor is located at 150 N. SSchuyler Ave, Kankakee, IL.
This thoughtfully curated basket is the perfect mix of indulgence for both you and your four-legged companion. Inside, you’ll find XL durable dog toys built for enthusiastic chewers, a busy bowl to keep mealtime engaging, tasty dog treats, an adorable bandanna to keep your pup looking their best and a couple surprise items.
For the humans, unwind withtwo bottles of wine, a gift card to The Lush Vine to continue the fun, and a selection of snacking and entertainment goodies—perfect for a cozy night in or hosting friends.
Whether you’re spoiling your dog, treating yourself, or both, this basket delivers comfort, enrichment, and a little luxury for everyone involved.
This item is available to local bidders only. Winning bidder will be advised of a date, time, and place to retrieve their item. Claiming this basket is contingent upon the winner providing valid proof of age demonstrating they are 21 years of age or older. The individual claiming the basket must be the winning bidder.
Please read all item descriptions carefully and note item locations when applicable. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. assumes no liability for auction items once donated and delivered. All items are provided “as is” without warranties or guarantees of any kind. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for defects, damages, delivery, usage, redemption, or expiration of any item or service. Any disputes or issues must be resolved directly with the donor.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$100 value
This donor is located in Lemont, IL.
The Forge Adventure Par & Ziplines is a state-of-the-art adventure park designed to deliver unique year-round activities for adventurers of all ages and abilities.
Featuring a versatile and wide-ranging mix of recreational activities set among a reclaimed natural landscape, the park offers an escape to tranquil and interactive green space.
Activities include ziplnes, mini-golf, paddle sports, gemstone mining, and so much more.
This is a digital item and will be forwarded to the winning bidder via email upon receipt of payment.
Transportation to and from this destination is the responsibility of the participant. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for transportation arrangements.
Please read all item descriptions carefully and note item locations when applicable. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. assumes no liability for auction items once donated and delivered. All items are provided “as is” without warranties or guarantees of any kind. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for defects, damages, delivery, usage, redemption, or expiration of any item or service. Any disputes or issues must be resolved directly with the donor.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$130 Value
This donor is located in Evanston, IL.
The Chicago Stars FC (formerly Chicago Red Stars), was founded in 2007, and is a premier NWSL professional women's soccer teamm in Chicago, IL.
This gift certificate entitles the winnter to 4 North Goal tickets to any 2026 regular season home match played at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. The 2026 schedule is on their website at https://chicagostars.com/schedule/.
Certificates must be redeemed at least 72 hours prior to kickoff and are subject to availability.
This is a digital item and will be forwarded to the winning bidder via email upon receipt of payment.
Transportation to and from this destination is the responsibility of the participant. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for transportation arrangements.
Please read all item descriptions carefully and note item locations when applicable. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. assumes no liability for auction items once donated and delivered. All items are provided “as is” without warranties or guarantees of any kind. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for defects, damages, delivery, usage, redemption, or expiration of any item or service. Any disputes or issues must be resolved directly with the donor.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
Value $1,000
Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to add a Taylor Swift autographed item to your collection!
Beautifully displayed in a 6.5” x 12” frame, this piece is the perfect size for showcasing in your home, office, music room, or memorabilia collection.
Each autograph is verified for authenticity and includes an official hologram and/or paper Certificate of Authenticity from one of the industry’s most trusted authentication companies: JSA, PSA, ACOA, or Beckett. Bid with confidence knowing your item has been professionally authenticated.
Whether you’re a lifelong Swiftie or a serious memorabilia collector, this signed piece is a timeless keepsake celebrating one of the most iconic artists of our generation.
Item ships within 10 business days of receipt of payment.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$300 Value
The Sports Legends Mega Mystery Box features 5 (or more) hand signed collectibles from an assortment of all-time legends, former all-stars, and fan favorites from baseball, basketball, football, hockey, and other sports.
Hand signed sports cards, photographs, artwork, hockey pucks, and baseballs are among the items that are included in each Mega Mystery Box.
All of the items were signed under the direct supervision of authorized agents, and a hologram and/or a paper certificate of authenticity accompany each item.
Items are shipped within 10 days of receiving payment.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$400 Value
For nearly half a century, Star Wars has been one of the most beloved film franchises of all time, and the films and programs are enjoyed by members of several different generations.
The winner of this experience (or the person of their choice) will receive a personal audio greeting from a cast member who helped bring the Star Wars galaxy to life. The message will be fully customized, and can be a shout-out, best wishes on a special occasion such as a birthday or an anniversary, and much more.
To commemorate this once-in-a-lifetime experience, the winning bidder will receive a hand-signed, authenticated Star Wars collectible, complete with a certificate of authenticity or a hologram.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$50 value
Starting bid
$300 value
Celebrate iconic Chicago Bears history with this stunning framed display featuring legendary greats Walter Payton, Jim McMahon, and Kevin Butler. Beautifully arranged photographs capture the spirit and dominance of one of football’s most storied franchises.
Adding to its collectibility, this piece is accompanied by hand-signed rookie cards from Gary Fencik and Dennis Gentry — a rare and exciting bonus for serious collectors and devoted fans alike.
Professionally framed and ready to display, this unique memorabilia piece honors the grit, talent, and legacy of Chicago football. Whether showcased in your home, office, or fan cave, it’s a standout tribute that belongs in any serious sports collection.
Don’t miss the opportunity to add this exceptional Bears keepsake to your collection — a true celebration of franchise legends and football history.
All items include a certificate of authenticity or a hologram and a lifetime guarantee.
This item will be shipped within 10 days to the winning bidder once payment has been received.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$300 value
Score a legendary piece of Chicago Blackhawks history with this Bobby Hull & Dennis Hull Hand-Signed Blackhawks Puck, a must-have collectible for hockey fans and sports memorabilia collectors.
This official Blackhawks puck has been personally autographed by Bobby Hull and his brother Dennis Hull, two of the most iconic players in Chicago Blackhawks history. Bobby “The Golden Jet” Hull is celebrated as one of hockey’s greatest goal scorers, while Dennis Hull carved out a legendary career alongside his brother, contributing to the team’s success and legacy in the NHL.
The bold dual autographs make this puck a standout display piece, perfect for a home, office, or dedicated sports collection. Whether you’re a lifelong Blackhawks fan, a collector of Hall of Fame memorabilia, or searching for a rare gift for a hockey enthusiast, this hand-signed puck is a true centerpiece that captures the spirit of Chicago hockey.
All items include a certificate of authenticity or a hologram and a lifetime guarantee. This item will be shipped within 10 days to the winning bidder once payment has been received.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$350 value
Own a true piece of Chicago football history with this stunning Brian Urlacher Hand-Signed and Framed Rookie Card Display — a must-have for any serious sports collector.
This professionally framed presentation features an authentic hand-signed rookie card of Brian Urlacher, one of the most dominant linebackers in NFL history and the face of the Chicago Bears defense for over a decade.
Known for his intensity, leadership, and game-changing plays, Urlacher earned numerous accolades throughout his career, including NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors and multiple Pro Bowl selections, culminating in his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.
Whether you’re a lifelong Bears fan, a dedicated NFL memorabilia collector, or searching for the perfect gift for a football enthusiast, this Brian Urlacher signed rookie card display is a rare and timeless treasure.
Add this exceptional piece to your sports collection today and celebrate the legacy of a true Chicago legend.
All items include a certificate of authenticity or a hologram and a lifetime guarantee.
This item will be shipped within 10 days to the winning bidder once payment has been received.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$300 value
Celebrate the legacy of Chicago football with this Jim McMahon Hand-Signed 1983 Topps Rookie Card, a premier collectible for NFL fans and sports memorabilia collectors.
This classic 1983 Topps rookie card has been personally autographed by Jim McMahon, the charismatic quarterback who led the legendary Chicago Bears to their Super Bowl XX championship. Known for his fearless play, leadership, and larger-than-life personality, McMahon remains one of the most iconic figures in Bears history.
The bold, hand-signed autograph elevates this classic rookie card into a standout collectible, perfect for display in a home, office, or dedicated sports collection. The 1983 Topps issue is one of the most recognized football card releases of the era, and this signed rookie card represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of NFL history.
Whether you’re building a championship-era collection, investing in NFL legends, or searching for the perfect gift for a dedicated football fan, this Jim McMahon signed rookie card is a remarkable addition.
All items include a certificate of authenticity or a hologram and a lifetime guarantee. This item will be shipped within 10 days to the winning bidder once payment has been received.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$600 value
Own a legendary piece of NBA history with this Magic Johnson Hand-Signed Los Angeles Lakers Jersey, a must-have collectible for basketball fans and sports memorabilia collectors.
This authentic Lakers jersey has been personally autographed by Magic Johnson, one of the greatest players in NBA history. As the charismatic leader of the Los Angeles Lakers “Showtime” era, Johnson earned five NBA championships, three MVP awards, and became an enduring icon both on and off the court.
The bold, hand-signed autograph elevates this jersey into a standout centerpiece for display in a home, office, or dedicated sports collection. Whether you’re a lifelong Lakers fan, a collector of NBA legends, or searching for a rare and meaningful gift, this signed jersey represents the legacy of one of basketball’s most celebrated figures.
All items include a certificate of authenticity or a hologram and a lifetime guarantee. This item will be shipped within 10 days to the winning bidder once payment has been received.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$400 value
Own a piece of NFL history with this Mike Singletary Hand-Signed Jersey, an exceptional collectible for Chicago Bears fans and sports memorabilia collectors.
This authentic jersey has been personally autographed by Mike Singletary, the legendary middle linebacker who anchored the dominant defense of the Chicago Bears during the 1980s. Known as “Samurai Mike,” Singletary earned 10 Pro Bowl selections, two NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, a Super Bowl championship, and a well-deserved place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The bold, hand-signed autograph enhances the value and display appeal of this official jersey, making it a standout centerpiece for any home, office, or dedicated sports collection. This collectible is perfect for fans, collectors, and anyone looking to celebrate one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history.
All items include a certificate of authenticity or a hologram and a lifetime guarantee. This item will be shipped within 10 days to the winning bidder once payment has been received.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$300 value
Add a cornerstone of Chicago football history to your collection with this Mike Singletary Hand-Signed 1983 Topps Rookie Card.
This highly sought-after 1983 Topps rookie card has been personally autographed by Mike Singletary, the legendary middle linebacker who anchored the dominant defense of the Chicago Bears during their iconic 1980s run.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history, Singletary was a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Super Bowl champion, and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee.
The 1983 Topps issue remains one of the most recognizable cards of the era, and owning a hand-signed example from “Samurai Mike” elevates it to an entirely new level.
Whether you are building a Hall of Fame collection, strengthening your Chicago Bears memorabilia portfolio, or searching for the perfect gift for a serious football fan, this autographed rookie card is a premium addition.
Don’t miss the opportunity to secure this piece of NFL history — add this Mike Singletary signed 1983 Topps rookie card to your sports collection today.
All items include a certificate of authenticity or a hologram and a lifetime guarantee.
This item will be shipped within 10 days to the winning bidder once payment has been received.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$300 value
Relive one of the greatest moments in sports history with this “Miracle on Ice” Framed Display, featuring Craig Patrick & Steve Janaszak Hand-Signed Commemorative Tickets.
This beautifully presented framed display commemorates the unforgettable victory by Team USA over the heavily favored Soviet Union at the Miracle on Ice during the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid. Included in this stunning piece are commemorative tickets personally signed by Craig Patrick, assistant coach and key architect of the team, and Steve Janaszak, member of the gold medal-winning roster.
Professionally matted and framed, this display captures the pride, determination, and historic significance of Team USA’s legendary triumph. The dual autographs make this an exceptional collectible for hockey enthusiasts, Olympic memorabilia collectors, and anyone who appreciates one of the most inspirational victories in sports history. Perfect for display in a home, office, or fan cave, this piece serves as a lasting tribute to an underdog story that united a nation.
All items include a certificate of authenticity or a hologram and a lifetime guarantee. This item will be shipped within 10 days to the winning bidder once payment has been received.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$2,000 Value
Own a true centerpiece for any music memorabilia collection — an Autographed Acoustic Guitar signed by global superstar Taylor Swift.**
Beautifully displayed and ready to showcase, this guitar represents more than just an instrument — it’s a piece of modern music history. From her country roots to global pop icon status, Taylor Swift’s impact on the music industry is undeniable, making authenticated signed memorabilia from her highly sought after.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$ Value
This special package lets you savor Disneyland’s enchanting rides, attractions, and diverse dining options. From the charm of Fantasyland to the futuristic allure of Star Wars, Disneyland offers a captivating experience for all ages. Your 3-night stay provides ample time to explore, enjoy spectacular parades and fireworks, and create lasting memories. Embrace the joy and adventure at Disneyland, where every moment becomes a magical tale in the happiest place on Earth.
Package Details:
2-Day, Single Park Tickets for 2 Adults & 2 Children; 3-Night Hotel Stay
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$ 80 Value
This donor is located in Chicago, IL.
4 Outfield Reserve Tickets to a select Monday – Friday White Sox home game during the 2026 regular season!
This is a digital item and will be forwarded to the winning bidder via email upon receipt of payment.
Transportation to and from this destination is the responsibility of the participant. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for transportation arrangements.
Please read all item descriptions carefully and note item locations when applicable. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. assumes no liability for auction items once donated and delivered. All items are provided “as is” without warranties or guarantees of any kind. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for defects, damages, delivery, usage, redemption, or expiration of any item or service. Any disputes or issues must be resolved directly with the donor.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$300 Value
Own a unique piece of Chicago Bulls history with this Chicago Bulls Framed Display, featuring a Keith Erickson Hand-Signed 1966 Bulls (1st Season) Commemorative Ticket.
This professionally framed display highlights a commemorative ticket from the Chicago Bulls’ inaugural 1966 season, personally signed by Keith Erickson, a standout player from the team’s very first roster. Erickson’s autograph adds historical and collectible value, making this display a rare and meaningful tribute to the beginnings of one of the NBA’s most iconic franchises.
Beautifully matted and framed, this display is perfect for showcasing in your home, office, or sports memorabilia collection. It’s an ideal addition for Chicago Bulls fans, NBA collectors, or anyone looking to own a piece of professional basketball history.
All items include a certificate of authenticity or a hologram and a lifetime guarantee. This item will be shipped within 10 days to the winning bidder once payment has been received.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$300 Value
Hand Signed and Framed "1st Night Game at Wrigley" Commemorative Ticket
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$300 Value
Features a hand signed jersey from a Cubs legend
Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$300 Value
Features hand signed memorabilia and collectibles
Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$300 Value
Hand Signed & Inscribed 1977 Topps Star Wars Rookie Card
Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$400 Value
Features a hand signed jersey or a hand signed helmet from a Bears legend
Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$300 Value
Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
– Galley Bay Resort & Spa (Ages 18+): Treat yourself to an authentic Caribbean getaway at the Adults-Only Galley Bay Resort & Spa in Antigua. Set between one of the best beaches on the island and acres of lush tropical gardens, this All-Inclusive boutique resort delights guests with a refined, yet unpretentious atmosphere. Ideal for couples and newlyweds seeking a romantic getaway, both adventure and tranquility are on the menu at this award-winning tropical paradise.
This certificate offers resort accommodations only and is subject to a required nightly all-inclusive supplemental fee per person, based on double occupancy. The Certificate Winner is responsible for air transportation and the all-inclusive supplemental fee which covers food and beverages (including alcohol), resort amenities/activities. All travelers are solely responsible for determining and complying with any applicable travel requirements. This includes, but is not limited to, valid passport and visa requirements, currency exchange needs, gratuities, additional taxes or surcharges, appropriate attire, age restrictions (if any), medical facilities and personal medical needs, and all health and safety considerations. Neither the event organizer nor the donor assumes responsibility for travelers’ preparation, compliance, or safety before, during, or after travel.
WINNER MUST REGISTER THEIR CERTIFICATE ON-LINE PRIOR TO REDEMPTION NO LATER THAN MAY 12, 2026. All conditions must be met prior to scheduling or participation. Failure to comply may result in forfeiture without refund and are non-negotiable.
This is a digital item and will be forwarded to the winning bidder via email upon receipt of payment.
Please read all item descriptions carefully and note item locations when applicable. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. assumes no liability for auction items once donated and delivered. All items are provided “as is” without warranties or guarantees of any kind. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for defects, damages, delivery, usage, redemption, or expiration of any item or service. Any disputes or issues must be resolved directly with the donor.
***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***
Starting bid
$ value
Starting bid
Starting bid
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