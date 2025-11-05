The Giant Bid-Off

$50 Gift Certificate





This donor is located in Glen Ellyn, IL.





When you enter the escape room you will be surrounded by a variety of puzzles, riddles, and games. You’ll then have and hour to solve them in a particular order to “escape” from the room. Escape rooms are a great alternative to a night out, or a great way to start your night! Escape rooms also make great group and team building activity.





This is a digital item and will be forwarded via email to the email in the winning bidder's profile.





Transportation to and from this destination is the responsibility of the participant. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for transportation arrangements.





Please read all item descriptions carefully and note item locations when applicable. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. assumes no liability for auction items once donated and delivered. All items are provided “as is” without warranties or guarantees of any kind. Just Giants Rescue, Inc. is not responsible for defects, damages, delivery, usage, redemption, or expiration of any item or service. Any disputes or issues must be resolved directly with the donor.





***All prices are in U.S. dollars. ***