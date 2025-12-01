The Gilded Cage

Hosted by
About this event
Includes champagne & keyboard reception, afternoon tea service, teacup party favor, 'social activities', auction &/or drawing (as well as $25 donation to Whimsicalitea Arts, tax & gratuity)
Includes:
"Dance Card" schedule of social opportunities during the tea that will put you in Lady Castor's good graces
25 society Calling Cards to hand out at the tea
A list of conversation topics (and trivia) that will garner praise amongst your peers
Surprise Keepsake from Lady Castor
Announce your business or upcoming event in our printed program.
Size is 3.5W x 2H
Make your table festive by contributing to the Centerpiece fund
See your name listed in our printed program as one of society's preeminent philanthropists
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!