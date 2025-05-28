The Giving Continues -Threads of Hope Gala Raffle Winners Announcement & SURPRISE Raffle
Raffle Tickets
$50
🎁 What you could win:
🎟️ 25 chances to take a +1 to go see Gente de Zona live at Kaseya Center, on June 7th.
👜 Chloe Tote Handbag (Value: $1450)
🧖🏻♀️🧖🏽♂️🧘🏻♀️Couples Massage Spa Day and Cabana at the Miami Beach Edition (Value: $1,500)
✨ The more tickets you buy, the more chances you have to win!
One prize per winner. All proceeds benefit the Guiribitey Family Foundation.
🎁 What you could win:
🎟️ 25 chances to take a +1 to go see Gente de Zona live at Kaseya Center, on June 7th.
👜 Chloe Tote Handbag (Value: $1450)
🧖🏻♀️🧖🏽♂️🧘🏻♀️Couples Massage Spa Day and Cabana at the Miami Beach Edition (Value: $1,500)
✨ The more tickets you buy, the more chances you have to win!
One prize per winner. All proceeds benefit the Guiribitey Family Foundation.
Add a donation for Guiribitey Family Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!