The Giving Hope Luncheon - Atlanta: The 1904 at Piedmont Park

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About this event
Grants entry to the event and includes parking.
Please Note: Zeffy is a free platform for nonprofits, ensuring 100% of your donation goes directly to our mission. It’s funded by optional contributions from donors like you. At checkout, please consider supporting Zeffy—if you’d like to change the suggested amount, simply select “Other.”
Grants entry to the event and includes parking. Also, includes a $100 donation to Baby Quest Foundation. Those selecting this option will be acknowledged.
Please note: Zeffy includes an optional contribution to support their platform. If you prefer not to add this, simply select “OTHER” and set the amount to "ZERO". All ticket sales are final and nonrefundable.
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