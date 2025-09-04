St Vincent De Paul Place Norwich Inc

Offered by

St Vincent De Paul Place Norwich Inc

About this shop

The Giving Shelf

Apple Juice 32 oz. item
Apple Juice 32 oz.
$16.60

12- 32 ounce bottles of 100% Apple Juice

Chicken, Chunk White in Water item
Chicken, Chunk White in Water
$22

24- 5 ounce cans of Chunk White Chicken in Water

Grape Jelly item
Grape Jelly
$11.97

12- 19 ounce jars of Grape Jelly

Macaroni & Cheese item
Macaroni & Cheese
$8.21

24 - 7.25 ounces boxes of Macaroni and Cheese

Elbow Pasta item
Elbow Pasta
$14.23

20 - 1 pound boxes of Elbow Macaroni

Peanut Butter item
Peanut Butter
$20.70

12 - 18 ounce jars of Peanut Butter

Long Grain White Rice item
Long Grain White Rice
$13.90

24 - one pound bags of Long Grain White Rice

Chicken Noodle Soup item
Chicken Noodle Soup
$8.48

12 - 10.50 ounce cans of Chicken Noodle Soup

Chuck Light Tuna in Water item
Chuck Light Tuna in Water
$29.30

48 cans of 5 ounce Chuck Light Tuna in Water

Vegetable Oil item
Vegetable Oil
$18.42

12 - 24 ounce bottles of Vegetable Oil

Spaghetti Sauce item
Spaghetti Sauce
$17.89

24 - 15 ounce jars of Spaghetti Sauce

Ground Beef item
Ground Beef
$30.90

10 - one pound packages of Ground Beef

Add a donation for St Vincent De Paul Place Norwich Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!