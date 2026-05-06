The Giving Spring

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Every drop creates impact.
The Ripple Tier represents the beginning of movement and growth. These donors help create consistent encouragement and support for weekly ministry needs such as snacks, supplies, games, devotion materials, and small group activities.
Renews monthly
Helping the ministry flow forward.
The Stream Tier supports larger ministry efforts and outreach opportunities. These recurring gifts help fund youth events, transportation, worship nights, outreach projects, and student scholarships for camps and conferences.
Renews monthly
A constant source of life and growth.
The Spring Tier represents sustaining support that helps fuel the long-term vision of the ministry. These donors help provide resources for major ministry events, leadership development, facility improvements, discipleship programs, and future ministry expansion.
Renews monthly
Pouring abundantly into the next generation.
The Overflow Tier is for donors who want to make a transformational impact on the future of the ministry. These gifts help launch new initiatives, expand outreach opportunities, provide emergency student assistance, and create unforgettable experiences that help students grow in faith and community.
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