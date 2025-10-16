The Giving Store:Coats and Turkeys for Those in Need

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Whole Turkey, 10-16 lbs. (Frozen), Serves 7 - 11.
Whole Turkey, 16-25 lbs. (Frozen), Serves 11 - 17
Full uncooked Thanksgiving Meal. Includes a frozen turkey, vegetables, potatoes, or rice, or macaroni, stuffing, gravy, and a dessert.
Hooded, water proof winter jacket for men and women. Various colors. Sizes:S - XXL.
Kids 3 in 1 thermal knitted hat scarf glove set.
Unisex Beanie and two gloves set
Unisex 12 knit beanies and 12 knit gloves bulk set
$
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