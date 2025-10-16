Offered by

Community Church Of God

About this shop

The Giving Store:Coats and Turkeys for Those in Need

Frozen Turkey 10-16lb item
Frozen Turkey 10-16lb
$15

 Whole Turkey, 10-16 lbs. (Frozen), Serves 7 - 11.

Frozen Turkey 16-25 lb item
Frozen Turkey 16-25 lb
$20

Whole Turkey, 16-25 lbs. (Frozen), Serves 11 - 17

Full meal item
Full meal
$50

Full uncooked Thanksgiving Meal. Includes a frozen turkey, vegetables, potatoes, or rice, or macaroni, stuffing, gravy, and a dessert.

Men and Women Winter Jackets (Adults) item
Men and Women Winter Jackets (Adults) item
Men and Women Winter Jackets (Adults)
$20

Hooded, water proof winter jacket for men and women. Various colors. Sizes:S - XXL.

Kids Beanie Hat, Scarf, Glove Set item
Kids Beanie Hat, Scarf, Glove Set item
Kids Beanie Hat, Scarf, Glove Set
$12

Kids 3 in 1 thermal knitted hat scarf glove set.

Beanie and Gloves set item
Beanie and Gloves set
$8

Unisex Beanie and two gloves set

24 Beanie and Glove Set item
24 Beanie and Glove Set
$40

Unisex 12 knit beanies and 12 knit gloves bulk set

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