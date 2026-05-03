The Glen Rock Co-op Presents Parents' Night Out: A Moon Party!

Standard Ticket + Drink Ticket + One Raffle Ticket
$60
Grants entry to the event. Parent will be emailed choices of raffle one week in advance and will subsequently be provided one promo code for that raffle, to be "purchased" on Zeffy the day of the event. Please print out ticket--this will serve as your drink ticket.
Grants entry to the event. Parent will be emailed choices of raffle one week in advance and will subsequently be provided one promo code for that raffle, to be "purchased" on Zeffy the day of the event. Please print out ticket--this will serve as your drink ticket.
Standard Ticket + Drink Ticket
$60
Grants entry to the event. Please print out ticket--this will serve as your drink ticket.
Grants entry to the event. Please print out ticket--this will serve as your drink ticket.
GR Co-op Teacher / Administrator + Drink Ticket
$30
Grants entry to the event. Guests of the teacher / administrator can also purchase this ticket. Please print out ticket--this will serve as your drink ticket.
Grants entry to the event. Guests of the teacher / administrator can also purchase this ticket. Please print out ticket--this will serve as your drink ticket.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!