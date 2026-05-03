The Glen Rock Co-op Presents Parents' Night Out: A Moon Party!

Grants entry to the event. Parent will be emailed choices of raffle one week in advance and will subsequently be provided one promo code for that raffle, to be "purchased" on Zeffy the day of the event. Please print out ticket--this will serve as your drink ticket.

Grants entry to the event. Parent will be emailed choices of raffle one week in advance and will subsequently be provided one promo code for that raffle, to be "purchased" on Zeffy the day of the event. Please print out ticket--this will serve as your drink ticket.

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