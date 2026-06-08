🥃 The Glenlivet Tasting Experience

Enjoy an exclusive evening exploring the rich history and exceptional craftsmanship of The Glenlivet. Your ticket includes a guided tasting of four premium expressions—Founder's Reserve, Caribbean Reserve, 15 Year Old, and 18 Year Old—along with a commemorative whisky glass, charcuterie pairing, and premium cigar. Must be 21 years or older to attend. Limited seating available. 🥃✨





Refund Policy: All ticket sales are final. No refunds, exchanges, or transfers will be issued unless the event is canceled by the organizer. 🥃✨