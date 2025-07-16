365 days of glitter

Hosted by
Starting bid
Pesavento sterling silver/18KT yellow gold vermeil, adjustable 5-strand bracelet with a lobster claw clasp. Donated by CDI Diamonds and Jewelry. Valued at $875.
Starting bid
Enjoy a pairing dinner for 8! Led by a 101 Craft Kitchen Executive Chef, you will enjoy 4 courses paired with 6 beverages at our Dublin location. Basket includes 101 merchandise and a bottle of Blantons. Donated by Jess and Thad Kittrell. Valued at $900.
Starting bid
80 East Bourbon Membership. KAZ Candles Baker’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Candle
80 East & 114 West are for those who love hunting for new and rare labels, discovering unique and unexpected cocktails, and experiencing something interesting. Membership provides access to our beautiful space and the opportunity to book your own events or join in special events hosted by the club: bourbon tastings, private bourbon barrels, wine tastings, member dinners, and specialty cocktail tastings.
1 month membership and 1 $500 credit for your food & beverage tab if you join for 1 year ($1800 annual fee) No initiation fee, no minimum monthly spend, access to both locations. Spouse/significant other included as second member. Valued at $1,800
Starting bid
VIP Bourbon Tasting Experience at the J.Hilburn Custom Menswear Studio in Bridge Park hosted by Leah McCoy, Independent Personal Stylist & Professional Bourbon Sommelier. Enjoy an exclusive evening of premium bourbon tasting in a private setting at the J.Hilburn Studio. This one-of-a-kind experience is designed just for the guys—whether you’re a bourbon enthusiast or simply looking for a memorable night out.
You’ll sample a curated selection of high-end bourbons, each handpicked for its unique flavor profile and quality. This relaxed, intimate tasting will take place in the sleek and stylish atmosphere of the J.Hilburn custom menswear studio, where custom fashion meets personal service.
Bring a few friends — it’s the perfect blend of bourbon, conversation, and style.
Limited to 6 guests. Must be 21+. Date to be mutually agreed upon.
Donated by Leah McCoy. Valued at $450.
Starting bid
Located on the beautiful 30A @ Redfish Village Condominiums,
Private Beach access w/ outdoor showers and bathrooms,
2BR/2Bath (sleeps 6) Queen pullout sofa,
Located on the 3rd floor with gulf view (1 block from the ocean)
Outdoor balcony close to Red Fish Taco restaurant (live music)
Recently renovated gourmet kitchen,
Washer & Dryer
Cable & Wifi, Nest sound system,
Heated pool and hot tub on site
Lounge room & exercise area
Outdoor grill area
Children's playground
Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and bike paths
Book by end of year 2026
Donated by Chris and Lesa Herold. Valued at $2,500.
Starting bid
7 night stay, subject to availability. June & July are excluded. 350 Spartina Circle Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
- 100 yds to Camp WaterColor
- Complimentary Use of a 6-seater LSV (golf cart). Some restrictions apply and must sign a waiver to use the cart during your stay
- Access to 4 Taxi Bikes
- Outdoor Grill
- Covered front porch w/ cushioned bench swing and deluxe lounge chairs
- Screened in back porch w/ outdoor dining table, ceiling fans, and cushioned seating set
- Gourmet Kitchen with appliances from Thermador, wine fridge, and stand alone ice maker
- Laundry room with HE washer and dryer plus plenty of room for storage
- Dining area with seating for 6 plus breakfast bar seating for 3
- Main living room with swivel Captains Chairs, plush sofa, and Smart TV
- TV Nook on 2nd floor landing with two captains chairs
- Huge 1st floor king suite with spa bath and sitting room
- Outdoor fire pit with seating for 2
- Cable and wifi throughout home
- Sonos Sound System
- Driveway parking for 2-3 vehicles. Recommend only bringing 1 oversized vehicle plus 1 car or 3 standard size cars
- Access to Camp WaterColor, WaterColor Beach Club, and neighborhood pools included with your reservation
- Community pools heated during cooler months (subject to change by the neighborhood)
Donated by Kate and Jason Giha. Valued at $4,000
Starting bid
Step beyond the stands and into the heart of the action with this unforgettable behind-the-scenes tour of Lower.com Field—the dazzling home of Columbus’s beloved soccer team. This one-of-a-kind experience is your ticket to explore the iconic stadium from a unique vantage point few fans ever see. Whether you’re a lifelong supporter, a curious newcomer, or searching for the ultimate gift, this private tour promises memories that will last a lifetime. Donated by The Jackson Family/Feel Better Foundation. Valued at $500.
Starting bid
Catered meal for 10 from Berwick with wine tasting. Valued at $1000.
Starting bid
Wash-Dry-Fold (WDF) is just like going to the laundromat, but we do all the work. It’s like having your own laundry service. Set up your online Wash-Dry-Fold account and we’ll deliver reusable VIP bags or totes for laundry pickup. After pickup, we sort your clothes into whites and colors, then wash and dry in separate machines to the specifications you’ve set on our website. After drying, we neatly fold your garments, match the socks and wrap everything in a tidy package. Your laundry is delivered in our reusable tote, with a fresh plastic liner every time. WDF is a bulk service using machine washing and drying. We sort carefully for color/shade but are not responsible for items left in pockets, shrinkage, fading or any other issues resulting from regular machine washing and drying. Items that require special care should not be included in WDF orders – they should be individually handled using our full service dry cleaning and professional laundry. Donated by Brian and Laura Butler. Valued at $700
Starting bid
The basket includes all of Katelyn's favorite things and items that made her days in the hospital feel more like home--crafts, Starbucks, blankets. All proceeds from the baskets will go to support Katelyn's Joy fund. Valued at $250.
Starting bid
The basket includes all of Katelyn's favorite things and items that made her days in the hospital feel more like home--crafts, starbucks, blankets. All proceeds from the baskets will go to support Katelyn's Joy fund. Valued at $250.
Starting bid
(4) one day general admission tickets to the 2025 Dublin Irish Festival.
August 1- August 3, 2025.
Enjoy an incredible lineup of rare beers from two of the world’s top breweries -
Jackie O’s (Ohio) and Perennial Artisan Ales (St Louis MO). This curated collection
includes a variety of exclusive stouts, saisons, sours and barleywines - each one a member only release, not available to the public. A true treat for any craft beer enthusiast. This is a one of a kind opportunity to experience some of the most sought after brews in the country. Donated by Christine Kaufman and the McCoy Family. Valued at $450.
Starting bid
Tucci’s Dublin is an Italian steakhouse offering premium wines, Japanese Wagyu, weekend brunch, and private dining for celebrations, business meetings, and more.
Sea Smoke Sea Spray - exceptional sparkling wine from the Sea Smoke’s estate vineyard. This is a members only release and not available to the public. Notes of jasmine, rising dough and nectarine. A sparkling wine you are sure to enjoy!
Donated by Craig Barnum and Herold Family. Valued at $280.
Starting bid
Harbor Yoga Pass& tshirt which includes 5 classes.
Rooted Rituals Refresh Ritual Head Spa--THIS EXPRESS HEAD SPA SERVICE DELIVERS A POWERFUL REJUVENATION IN JUST ONE HOUR, FOCUSING ON REFRESHING AND RESTORING YOUR SCALP AND HAIR. PERFECT FOR A QUICK ESCAPE FROM DAILY STRESS, THIS RITUAL PROVIDES IMMEDIATE RELAXATION AND NOURISHMENT WITH OUR MILBON SCALP CARE SYSTEM. DOES NOT INCLUDE BLOWOUT, PLEASE ADD RADIANCE RITUAL FROM OUR SERVICE MENU TO COMPLETE YOUR LOOK. CHOOSE A PACKAGE OF 3 RITUALS FOR EXTRA SAVINGS.
1753 Campuget Syrah Vermentino 2023--Campuget 1753 Costieres de Nimes Syrah Vermentino Rose is a classic rose petal color. This elegant, dry rose shows aromatic notes of grapefruit and delicate citrus hints, through to a refreshing palate of red berry fruits with a lifted finish. Syrah 80% Vermentino, 20%
KAZ Candles, Vigilance Cabernet Sauvignon Candle (Retail Value $50)
Donated by Angie O’Brien & Heidi Bell, The Schreiner Family, The Herold Family and KAZ Candles. Valued at $450.
Starting bid
Chanel is a French luxury fashion house founded by Coco Chanel in 1910. It's known for its ready-to-wear clothing, luxury goods, accessories, and fragrances, particularly Chanel No. 5 and the Chanel Suit. The brand is synonymous with timeless elegance, sophistication, and classic design.
These stylish sunglasses have a Brown frame and large squared retro-style rims with lenses in a gradient tint. The arms have a black Chanel CC logo at the hinge.
Donated by the Schreiner Family. Valued at $550.
Starting bid
Fendi is a luxury fashion house established in Rome in 1925, known for its leather goods, ready-to-wear, fur, and accessories. It is recognized for its craftsmanship, innovative designs, and the use of fur as a key element in its collections. Fendi is now part of the LVMH group, but the Fendi family remains involved in the brand's creative direction. Cognac leather, Made in Italy23cm x 1cm x 17cm. Donated by the Schreiner Family. Valued at $750.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!