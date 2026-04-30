Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry

Hosted by

Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry

About this event

THE GLORY DIMENSION 2026: Next Level

1952 Dawson St

Wilmington, NC 28403, USA

VIP Admission (EarlyBird)
$100
Available until Jun 20

Includes everything in General Admission, PLUS:

  • VIP Preferred Seating on Friday night
  • Exclusive VIP T-Shirt Upgrade
  • Glory Gift Bag
  • Access to all Saturday Workshops
  • Catered Luncheon
  • Impartation, fellowship, and powerful times in God’s presence!
General Admission (Early Bird)
$65
Available until Jun 20

Includes:

  • Official Conference T-Shirt
  • Glory Gift Bag
  • Access to all Saturday Workshops
  • Catered Luncheon
  • Impartation, fellowship, and powerful times in God’s presence!
Cash App OR CASH Ticket for VIP or General admission
Free

TICKET IS NOT CONFIRMED AND WILL BE CANCELLED WITHOUT THE CASH APP PAYMENT. SEND PAYMENT VIA CASHAPP TO $Glory2Glory2God OR PROVIDE CASH TO A TEAM MEMBER. Your submission will be reviewed for approval, and you will receive a status response via email.


Early Bird VIP ticket: $100

General Admission ticket: $65


Cash app handle: $Glory2Glory2God

Sister Share VIP experience- Share the Glory Dimension
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two Women. One VIP Experience. One Powerful Encounter.

You weren’t meant to ascend alone.

With our Sister-Ticket, you can invite a friend, sister, daughter, or spiritual sister to join you in abiding in the Glory Dimension—at a shared cost that makes it even more special.

TOTAL COST: $150
That’s just $75 per person for the full VIP Experience for both of you!

Includes for each woman:
✅ VIP T-Shirt
✅ Preferred VIP Seating
✅ Glory Gift Bag
✅ Access to both powerful workshops
✅ Catered Luncheon
✅ Sisterhood. Impartation. Alignment.

One ticket. Two names. Double the impact.
To activate the Sister-Ticket, full payment of $150 is required at the time of registration, along with the names of both attendees.

Tag your sister. Let’s ascend together.

Add a donation for Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!