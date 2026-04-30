THE GLORY DIMENSION 2026: Next Level

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About this event
Includes everything in General Admission, PLUS:
Includes:
TICKET IS NOT CONFIRMED AND WILL BE CANCELLED WITHOUT THE CASH APP PAYMENT. SEND PAYMENT VIA CASHAPP TO $Glory2Glory2God OR PROVIDE CASH TO A TEAM MEMBER. Your submission will be reviewed for approval, and you will receive a status response via email.
Early Bird VIP ticket: $100
General Admission ticket: $65
Cash app handle: $Glory2Glory2God
Two Women. One VIP Experience. One Powerful Encounter.
You weren’t meant to ascend alone.
With our Sister-Ticket, you can invite a friend, sister, daughter, or spiritual sister to join you in abiding in the Glory Dimension—at a shared cost that makes it even more special.
TOTAL COST: $150
That’s just $75 per person for the full VIP Experience for both of you!
Includes for each woman:
✅ VIP T-Shirt
✅ Preferred VIP Seating
✅ Glory Gift Bag
✅ Access to both powerful workshops
✅ Catered Luncheon
✅ Sisterhood. Impartation. Alignment.
One ticket. Two names. Double the impact.
To activate the Sister-Ticket, full payment of $150 is required at the time of registration, along with the names of both attendees.
Tag your sister. Let’s ascend together.
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