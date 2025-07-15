THE GLORY DIMENSION: Unlocking Metrons and Mantles for End-Time Alignment

Hosted by
About this event
Includes everything in General Admission, PLUS:
Includes:
Two Women. One VIP Experience. One Powerful Encounter.
You weren’t meant to ascend alone.
With our Sister-Ticket, you can invite a friend, sister, daughter, or spiritual sister to join you in abiding in the Glory Dimension—at a shared cost that makes it even more special.
TOTAL COST: $150
That’s just $75 per person for the full VIP Experience for both of you!
Includes for each woman:
✅ VIP T-Shirt
✅ Preferred VIP Seating
✅ Glory Gift Bag
✅ Access to both powerful workshops
✅ Catered Luncheon
✅ Sisterhood. Impartation. Alignment.
One ticket. Two names. Double the impact.
To activate the Sister-Ticket, full payment of $150 is required at the time of registration, along with the names of both attendees.
Tag your sister. Let’s ascend together.
Two Brothers. One VIP Experience. One Powerful Encounter.
You weren’t meant to ascend alone.
With the Brother-to-Brother-Ticket, you can invite a friend, brother, son, or spiritual son to join you in abiding in the Glory Dimension—at a shared cost that makes it even more special.
TOTAL COST: $100
That’s just $50 per man for the full VIP Experience for both of you!
Includes for each man:
✅ Preferred VIP Seating
✅ Access to both powerful workshops
✅ Catered Luncheon
✅ Impact. Impartation. Alignment.
One ticket. Two names. Double the impact.
To activate the Brother-to-Brother ticket, full payment of $100 is required at the time of registration, along with the names of both attendees.
YOU are needed! Let’s ascend together.
PLEASE ONLY USE THIS FORM FOR CASH APP OR CASH. YOU CAN REGISTER WITH NO PAYMENT; HOWEVER, YOUR TICKET IS NOT CONFIRMED UNTIL YOU SEND THE CASH APP PAYMENT TO $Glory2Glory2God OR PROVIDE CASH TO A TEAM MEMBER. Your submission will be reviewed for approval, and you will receive a status response via email.
VIP ticket: $125
General Admission ticket: $100
Cash app handle: $Glory2Glory2God
PLEASE ONLY USE THIS FORM FOR CASH APP OR CASH. YOU CAN REGISTER WITH NO PAYMENT; HOWEVER, YOUR TICKET IS NOT CONFIRMED UNTIL YOU SEND THE CASH APP PAYMENT TO $Glory2Glory2God OR PROVIDE CASH TO A TEAM MEMBER. Your submission will be reviewed for approval, and you will receive a status response via email.
Sister-Share ticket: $150.00 (or $75.00 each)
Cash app handle: $Glory2Glory2God
PLEASE ONLY USE THIS FORM FOR CASH APP OR CASH. YOU CAN REGISTER WITH NO PAYMENT; HOWEVER, YOUR TICKET IS NOT CONFIRMED UNTIL YOU SEND THE CASH APP PAYMENT TO $Glory2Glory2God OR PROVIDE CASH TO A TEAM MEMBER. Your submission will be reviewed for approval, and you will receive a status response via email.
Brother to Brother ticket: $100.00 (or $50.00 each)
Cash app handle: $Glory2Glory2God
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!