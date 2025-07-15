Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry

Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry

THE GLORY DIMENSION: Unlocking Metrons and Mantles for End-Time Alignment

1952 Dawson St

Wilmington, NC 28403, USA

VIP Admission
$125

Includes everything in General Admission, PLUS:

  • VIP Preferred Seating on Friday night
  • Exclusive VIP T-Shirt Upgrade
  • Glory Gift Bag
  • Access to all Saturday Workshops
  • Catered Luncheon
  • Impartation, fellowship, and powerful times in God’s presence!
General Admission
$100

Includes:

  • Official Conference T-Shirt
  • Glory Gift Bag
  • Access to all Saturday Workshops
  • Catered Luncheon
  • Impartation, fellowship, and powerful times in God’s presence!
SISTER-TICKET: Invite a Sister & Share the Glory
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two Women. One VIP Experience. One Powerful Encounter.

You weren’t meant to ascend alone.

With our Sister-Ticket, you can invite a friend, sister, daughter, or spiritual sister to join you in abiding in the Glory Dimension—at a shared cost that makes it even more special.

TOTAL COST: $150
That’s just $75 per person for the full VIP Experience for both of you!

Includes for each woman:
✅ VIP T-Shirt
✅ Preferred VIP Seating
✅ Glory Gift Bag
✅ Access to both powerful workshops
✅ Catered Luncheon
✅ Sisterhood. Impartation. Alignment.

One ticket. Two names. Double the impact.
To activate the Sister-Ticket, full payment of $150 is required at the time of registration, along with the names of both attendees.

Tag your sister. Let’s ascend together.

Brother to Brother TICKET-Invite a brother & Share the Glory
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two Brothers. One VIP Experience. One Powerful Encounter.

You weren’t meant to ascend alone.

With the Brother-to-Brother-Ticket, you can invite a friend, brother, son, or spiritual son to join you in abiding in the Glory Dimension—at a shared cost that makes it even more special.

TOTAL COST: $100
That’s just $50 per man for the full VIP Experience for both of you!

Includes for each man:
✅ Preferred VIP Seating
✅ Access to both powerful workshops
✅ Catered Luncheon
✅ Impact. Impartation. Alignment.

One ticket. Two names. Double the impact.
To activate the Brother-to-Brother ticket, full payment of $100 is required at the time of registration, along with the names of both attendees.

YOU are needed! Let’s ascend together.

