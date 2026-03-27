Healing Well of JESUS Ministries Intl. Inc

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Healing Well of JESUS Ministries Intl. Inc

About this event

The GLOW Women's Conference

Los Angeles

CA, USA

Access Pass
$35

Join us for the GLOW Women’s Conference—a beautiful, faith-filled gathering designed to refresh your spirit, restore your heart, and reignite your light.

This is a sacred space for women to come together in the presence of God—free to rest, receive, and simply be.

Your experience will include:
• Spirit-led prayer and worship
• An atmosphere of peace, joy, and sisterhood
• Meaningful connection with other women
• Light refreshments and a curated lunch

Come ready to release what no longer serves you and embrace the radiant woman God has called you to be.

It’s your time to GLOW. ✨

We can’t wait to welcome you. 💕

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