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About this event
Join us for the GLOW Women’s Conference—a beautiful, faith-filled gathering designed to refresh your spirit, restore your heart, and reignite your light.
This is a sacred space for women to come together in the presence of God—free to rest, receive, and simply be.
Your experience will include:
• Spirit-led prayer and worship
• An atmosphere of peace, joy, and sisterhood
• Meaningful connection with other women
• Light refreshments and a curated lunch
Come ready to release what no longer serves you and embrace the radiant woman God has called you to be.
It’s your time to GLOW. ✨
We can’t wait to welcome you. 💕
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