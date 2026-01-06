Christian Formation Ministries Incorporated

Christian Formation Ministries Incorporated

The Goblin King Gala

138 E Market St

New Albany, IN 47150, USA

General Admission
$75

Includes Dinner and Gala admission

Sir Didymus Champion Sponsor
$300

"I have sworn with my life's blood, none shall pass this way without my permission!"


Tickets for four at the Gala Event*

Honorable Mention in the Event Program and from the Stage

Ludo’s Friend Sponsor
$600

Rocks Friend”

Table for eight at the Gala Event*

Honorable Mention in the Event Program and from the Stage

Half-page advertisement in the Event Program

Hoggle’s Helper Sponsor
$1,000

"You know your problem? You take too many things for granted."


Table for eight at the Gala Event*

Honorable Mention in Event Program and From the Stage

Half-Page Advertisement in the Event Program

Name or Business Logo on Event Posters

Sarah’s Quest Sponsor
$2,500

"My will is as strong as yours, and my kingdom as great... You have no power over me!"


Table for eight at the Gala Event*

Honorable Mention in Event Program and From the Stage

Full Page Advertisement in the Event Program

Name or Business Logo on Event Posters

Thank You, Eblast and Video with Executive Director

VIP Gift Basket and VIP Gifts for all Table Guests

Goblin King Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

"I have turned the world upside down, and I have done it all for *you*! I am exhausted from living up to your expectations."

Table for eight in VIP Seating

Honorable Mention in Event Program and From the Stage

Full Page Advertisement in the Event Program

Business Logo on Event Photo Backdrop

Name or Business Logo on Event Posters

Thank You, Eblast and Video with Executive Director

VIP Gift Basket and VIP Gifts for all Table Guests

