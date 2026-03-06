📿 THE GOLDEN BEAD RAFFLE (NEW THIS YEAR!)

About this raffle
THE PRIZE:
Skip the bidding! One winner will be drawn to instantly claim ANY single item from our Live Auction lineup.
THE PERK: Receive an exclusive strand of Golden Beads at check-in to wear all night as your raffle entry.
⚠️ IMPORTANT: This is a Raffle Entry ONLY. It does NOT include admission to the event. A separate Murder Mystery event ticket is required to enter and win. Must be present to win.
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