The Arc Of Laramie County

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The Arc Of Laramie County

About this raffle

📿 THE GOLDEN BEAD RAFFLE (NEW THIS YEAR!)

Golden Bead Raffle
$75

THE PRIZE:

Skip the bidding! One winner will be drawn to instantly claim ANY single item from our Live Auction lineup.


THE PERK: Receive an exclusive strand of Golden Beads at check-in to wear all night as your raffle entry.


⚠️ IMPORTANT: This is a Raffle Entry ONLY. It does NOT include admission to the event. A separate Murder Mystery event ticket is required to enter and win. Must be present to win.

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