The Golden Gala

Enjoy an unforgettable evening with access to unlimited delicious food and drinks, dancing and more!
Enjoy an unforgettable evening with access to unlimited delicious food and drinks, dancing and more!
VIP ADMISSION
$150
VIP Rooftop Happy Hour 6-7pm in addition to an unforgettable eventing with access to unlimited delicious food and drinks, dancing and more!
VIP Rooftop Happy Hour 6-7pm in addition to an unforgettable eventing with access to unlimited delicious food and drinks, dancing and more!
BUY A TABLE
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Everything is better with friends. Enjoy a $250 discount when you buy a table of TEN. This will be an unforgettable evening with access to unlimited delicious food and drinks, dancing and more!
Everything is better with friends. Enjoy a $250 discount when you buy a table of TEN. This will be an unforgettable evening with access to unlimited delicious food and drinks, dancing and more!
PLATINUM PREMIER SPONSOR: VIP Sponsorship
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Included with this sponsorship level:
-8 complimentary tickets to the event & VIP Happy Hour
-Recognized as “Premier Partner” in all event materials, press releases, and promotions
-Featured in Foster Light social media events & promotions
-Logo prominently displayed at the event
-Exclusive recognition as the VIP Rooftop Happy Hour Sponsor
-Opportunity to address attendees during the event (optional)
Included with this sponsorship level:
-8 complimentary tickets to the event & VIP Happy Hour
-Recognized as “Premier Partner” in all event materials, press releases, and promotions
-Featured in Foster Light social media events & promotions
-Logo prominently displayed at the event
-Exclusive recognition as the VIP Rooftop Happy Hour Sponsor
-Opportunity to address attendees during the event (optional)
GOLD SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Included with this sponsorship level:
-6 complimentary tickets to the event & VIP Rooftop Happy Hour
-Recognized as “Gold Sponsor” on promotional materials & social media
-Logo prominently displayed at the event
Included with this sponsorship level:
-6 complimentary tickets to the event & VIP Rooftop Happy Hour
-Recognized as “Gold Sponsor” on promotional materials & social media
-Logo prominently displayed at the event
SILVER SPONSOR
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Included with this sponsorship level:
-4 complimentary tickets to the event & VIP Rooftop Happy Hour
-Recognized as “Silver Sponsor” on promo & on social media
-Logo prominently displayed at the event
Included with this sponsorship level:
-4 complimentary tickets to the event & VIP Rooftop Happy Hour
-Recognized as “Silver Sponsor” on promo & on social media
-Logo prominently displayed at the event
BRONZE SPONSOR or IN-KIND SPONSOR
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Included with this sponsorship level:
-2 complimentary tickets to the event & VIP Rooftop Happy Hour
-Recognized as “Bronze Sponsor” on promo and on social media
-Logo displayed at the event
Included with this sponsorship level:
-2 complimentary tickets to the event & VIP Rooftop Happy Hour
-Recognized as “Bronze Sponsor” on promo and on social media
-Logo displayed at the event
Happy Hour Only
$25
This ticket is for you if you purchased a table but you’d like to come to the Happy Hour too!
This ticket is for you if you purchased a table but you’d like to come to the Happy Hour too!
Add a donation for Foster Light
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!