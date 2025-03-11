Foster Light

Hosted by

Foster Light

About this event

The Golden Gala

1616 Grand Blvd

Kansas City, MO 64108, USA

General Admission
$125
Enjoy an unforgettable evening with access to unlimited delicious food and drinks, dancing and more!
VIP ADMISSION
$150
VIP Rooftop Happy Hour 6-7pm in addition to an unforgettable eventing with access to unlimited delicious food and drinks, dancing and more!
BUY A TABLE
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Everything is better with friends. Enjoy a $250 discount when you buy a table of TEN. This will be an unforgettable evening with access to unlimited delicious food and drinks, dancing and more!
PLATINUM PREMIER SPONSOR: VIP Sponsorship
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Included with this sponsorship level: -8 complimentary tickets to the event & VIP Happy Hour -Recognized as “Premier Partner” in all event materials, press releases, and promotions -Featured in Foster Light social media events & promotions -Logo prominently displayed at the event -Exclusive recognition as the VIP Rooftop Happy Hour Sponsor -Opportunity to address attendees during the event (optional)
GOLD SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Included with this sponsorship level: -6 complimentary tickets to the event & VIP Rooftop Happy Hour -Recognized as “Gold Sponsor” on promotional materials & social media -Logo prominently displayed at the event
SILVER SPONSOR
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Included with this sponsorship level: -4 complimentary tickets to the event & VIP Rooftop Happy Hour -Recognized as “Silver Sponsor” on promo & on social media -Logo prominently displayed at the event
BRONZE SPONSOR or IN-KIND SPONSOR
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Included with this sponsorship level: -2 complimentary tickets to the event & VIP Rooftop Happy Hour -Recognized as “Bronze Sponsor” on promo and on social media -Logo displayed at the event
Happy Hour Only
$25
This ticket is for you if you purchased a table but you’d like to come to the Happy Hour too!
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