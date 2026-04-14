The Golden Gala 2026

About this event
10 Exclusive VIP tickets
10 VIP tickets
10 General Seating Tickets
The After-Party is back and better than ever! Grab your ticket to The Gala After Dark, hosted by The Canu Family. Doors open at 8pm.
Ticket includes party access, complimentary wine and bubbles, late night snack and a casino chip for gambling.
Support our schools at the event of the season! Sponsorship includes:
Support our schools at the event of the season! Sponsorship includes:
Support our schools at the event of the season! Sponsorship includes:
Support our schools at the event of the season! Sponsorship includes:
Support our schools at the event of the season! Sponsorship includes:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!