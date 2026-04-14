Coronado Schools Foundation

Hosted by

Coronado Schools Foundation

About this event

The Golden Gala 2026

1500 Orange Ave

Coronado, CA 92118, USA

Gold VIP Table
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 Exclusive VIP tickets

  • Premium Front-Row Seating
  • VIP Check-In Upon Arrival
  • 3-Course Dinner
  • Tableside Bubbles
  • Access to the VIP Bar
  • Complimentary Upgraded Wine
  • The Gala After Dark: After-Party Access for All Guests
  • PLUS One Overnight Stay at the Del: Enjoy early check-in to get ready with your guests while enjoying champagne & charcuterie
Crown VIP Table
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 VIP tickets

  • Champagne Hour
  • VIP Seating at Dinner
  • VIP Check-In Upon Arrival
  • VIP Bar Access
  • 3-Course Dinner
  • Complimentary Upgraded Wine & Bubbles
  • The Gala After Dark: After-Party Access for All Guests
Key Table
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 General Seating Tickets

  • Champagne Hour
  • 3-Course Dinner
  • Complimentary Wine
  • The Gala After Dark: After-Party Access for All Guests
The Gala After Dark: After-Party Ticket
$120

The After-Party is back and better than ever! Grab your ticket to The Gala After Dark, hosted by The Canu Family. Doors open at 8pm.


Ticket includes party access, complimentary wine and bubbles, late night snack and a casino chip for gambling.

Gold Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Support our schools at the event of the season! Sponsorship includes:

  • Reserved Table for 10 with Upgraded Wine
  • Branding at Event
  • Logo on All Event Materials
  • Podium & On-Screen Recognition
  • Full Page Ad in Auction Program
  • Dedicated Social Media Post
  • Logo on Banner At Schools & More!
Legacy Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Support our schools at the event of the season! Sponsorship includes:

  • 4 Reserved Tickets
  • Logo on All Event Material
  • Podium & On-Screen Recognition
  • 1/2 Page Ad in Auction Program
  • Dedicated Social Media Post
  • Logo on Banner At Schools
Crown Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Support our schools at the event of the season! Sponsorship includes:

  • 2 Reserved Tickets
  • Podium Recognition
  • Branding at Event
  • On-Screen Recognition
  • 1/4 Page Ad in Auction Program
  • Dedicated Social Media Post
  • Logo on Banner At Schools
Key Sponsorship
$2,500

Support our schools at the event of the season! Sponsorship includes:

  • 2 Key Reserved Tickets
  • On-Screen Recognition
  • 1/4 Page Ad in Auction Program
  • Dedicated Social Media Post
  • Logo on Banner At Schools
Community Sponsorship
$1,000

Support our schools at the event of the season! Sponsorship includes:

  • On-Screen Recognition at Gala
  • Listing in Auction Program
  • Social Media Post
  • Logo on Banner At Schools

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!