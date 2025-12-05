Phoenix Gay Men's Chorus

Hosted by

Phoenix Gay Men's Chorus

About this event

The Golden Girls Bingo at Stacy's at Melrose

4343 N 7th Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85013, USA

Table for 4
$10


Reserve a table for up to 4 guests and skip the scramble for seats! Please check in by 12:50 PM to keep your reservation. Non-refundable.



Reserve a table for 6
$10


Reserve a table for up to 6 guests and skip the scramble for seats! Please check in by 12:50 PM to keep your reservation. Non-refundable.



1 Bingo Packet (6 games, 7 cards)
$10
2 Bingo Packets (6 games, 7 cards)
$15
3 Bingo Packets (6 games, 7 cards)
$20
1 Additional Bingo Packet
$5

Must have purchased 1, 2, or 3 bingo packets to purchase.

1 Raffle Ticket
$1

30/30/40 Raffle – Picture It… You Could Win Big!
Two winners each take 30%. Don’t be a Sophia and wander off — you must be present to win!


5 Raffle Tickets
$3

30/30/40 Raffle – Picture It… You Could Win Big!
Two winners each take 30%. Don’t be a Sophia and wander off — you must be present to win!

10 Raffle Tickets
$5

30/30/40 Raffle – Picture It… You Could Win Big!
Two winners each take 30%. Don’t be a Sophia and wander off — you must be present to win!


25 Raffle Tickets
$10

30/30/40 Raffle – Picture It… You Could Win Big!
Two winners each take 30%. Don’t be a Sophia and wander off — you must be present to win!


60 Raffle Tickets
$20

30/30/40 Raffle – Picture It… You Could Win Big!
Two winners each take 30%. Don’t be a Sophia and wander off — you must be present to win!


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