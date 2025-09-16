🌸 The Golden Ticket — $100 Donation 🌸

CABO ALL-INCLUSIVE

D E S T I N A T I O N :

TUSCANY + WINE DELIVERY

5 nights for 2 adults

Accommodations at a beachfront resort in Cabo

All meals, drinks (including alcohol), gratuities, and

non-motorized activities

6 nights for 2 adults at a Private apartment in Cortona, Italy

6 bottles of tuscan wine shipped directly to your home

Dinner show & wine for 2 by a private chef

Wine education and local wine tasting with 4 varieties of local wine

KENTUCKY BOURBON

SEDONA

3 nights for 2 adults in Lexington, KY

Guided tour featuring 5 local distillery stops

Dinner at Jeff Ruby Steakhouse

3 nights for 2 adults at the Wilde Resort & Spa

Helicopter tour OR Jeep tour

Accommodations and excursions are subject to change and availability without notice, at which time they will be substituted with

an equivalent option. Resort fees are not included. Reservations must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Package expires

24 months after date of purchase. Airfare and airport transfers are not included. Additional nights and travel with less than 90

days advance booking may be available as an upgrade at an additional cost. A valid passport is required at the time of booking

your trip for all international travel. Travel during holidays and peak periods is subject to availability and may require an additional

cost. This certificate may not be resold or donated to an organization and is not refundable



