🌸 The Golden Ticket — $100 Donation 🌸

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About this event
CABO ALL-INCLUSIVE
D E S T I N A T I O N :
TUSCANY + WINE DELIVERY
5 nights for 2 adults
Accommodations at a beachfront resort in Cabo
All meals, drinks (including alcohol), gratuities, and
non-motorized activities
6 nights for 2 adults at a Private apartment in Cortona, Italy
6 bottles of tuscan wine shipped directly to your home
Dinner show & wine for 2 by a private chef
Wine education and local wine tasting with 4 varieties of local wine
KENTUCKY BOURBON
SEDONA
3 nights for 2 adults in Lexington, KY
Guided tour featuring 5 local distillery stops
Dinner at Jeff Ruby Steakhouse
3 nights for 2 adults at the Wilde Resort & Spa
Helicopter tour OR Jeep tour
Accommodations and excursions are subject to change and availability without notice, at which time they will be substituted with
an equivalent option. Resort fees are not included. Reservations must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Package expires
24 months after date of purchase. Airfare and airport transfers are not included. Additional nights and travel with less than 90
days advance booking may be available as an upgrade at an additional cost. A valid passport is required at the time of booking
your trip for all international travel. Travel during holidays and peak periods is subject to availability and may require an additional
cost. This certificate may not be resold or donated to an organization and is not refundable
$
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