Hosted by

The Collegiate Black Male Network

About this event

Dinks for Degrees: Pickleball Tournament 🏓 🏆

300 E Cromwell St

Baltimore, MD 21230, USA

Individual Registration
$50

Want to play, but don’t have a partner? Register for the tournament and we will partner you with someone the day of the event.

Team Registration
$40

Already have your partner? Use this ticket option to secure you AND your partner’s spot in the tournament.

Pickleball Lessons
$20

New to pickleball? No worries. Come support our cause while learning the basics of the game without the stress of competition.

Sponsorship: Summa Cum Laude
$3,000

1. Two complimentary teams (4 players)

2. Logo placement on marketing materials

3. Dedicated court signage

4. Opportunity to provide welcome remarks

5. Recognition across digital platforms

6. Logo on event t-shirts

7. Inclusion in post-event impact report

8. One Complimentary Vendor Space

Sponsorship: Magna Cum Laude
$2,000

1. One complimentary team (2 players)

2. Logo placement on marketing materials

3. Court signage (shared)

4. Recognition across digital platforms

5. Logo on event t-shirts

6. Inclusion in post-event communications

7. One Complimentary Vendor Space

Sponsorship: Cum Laude
$1,000

1. Logo placement on marketing materials

2. Court signage (shared)

3. Recognition across digital platforms

4. Logo on event t-shirts

5. Inclusion in post-event communications

6. One Complimentary Vendor Space

Event Vendor
$200

Interested in supporting our cause while promoting your brand? Become a vendor for the event!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!