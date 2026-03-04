Dinks for Degrees: Pickleball Tournament 🏓 🏆

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About this event
Want to play, but don’t have a partner? Register for the tournament and we will partner you with someone the day of the event.
Already have your partner? Use this ticket option to secure you AND your partner’s spot in the tournament.
New to pickleball? No worries. Come support our cause while learning the basics of the game without the stress of competition.
1. Two complimentary teams (4 players)
2. Logo placement on marketing materials
3. Dedicated court signage
4. Opportunity to provide welcome remarks
5. Recognition across digital platforms
6. Logo on event t-shirts
7. Inclusion in post-event impact report
8. One Complimentary Vendor Space
1. One complimentary team (2 players)
2. Logo placement on marketing materials
3. Court signage (shared)
4. Recognition across digital platforms
5. Logo on event t-shirts
6. Inclusion in post-event communications
7. One Complimentary Vendor Space
1. Logo placement on marketing materials
2. Court signage (shared)
3. Recognition across digital platforms
4. Logo on event t-shirts
5. Inclusion in post-event communications
6. One Complimentary Vendor Space
Interested in supporting our cause while promoting your brand? Become a vendor for the event!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!